Norwegian Air Shuttle : trials Amadeus document verification technology to create a smoother passenger journey

As an increasing number of travellers return to the skies, verification of health records at departing, in-transit and arriving destinations will become a time-consuming part of the passenger experience. That's why Norwegian has deepened its partnership with Amadeus to pilot Traveler ID's digital health verification capability.

The Amadeus solution will be embedded within the passenger self-service check-in experience, whether done through the airline app or website. Travellers will be able to declare the required health documentation within the app which will then be checked against the destination's requirements.

'We are pleased to implement this innovative Amadeus technology which aims to improve the passenger experience. Through the integration with Altéa business rules, Traveler ID's health capability will know what documentation travellers should hold depending on their route and nationality. Norwegian is dedicated to being a leader in simplifying the customer journey, and our pilot trial of Traveler ID for Safe Travel technology marks an important step for the industry to ensure that passengers can travel in confidence while adhering to the latest travel regulations,' says Tor-Arne Fosser, Norwegian Executive Vice President Products and Digital Development.

At a national level, Norwegian are also working with the airport authorities Avinor, the Norwegian government and the Norwegian Directorate of Health to ensure full collaboration across all parties as the airline works towards the common objective of restarting travel.

Traveler ID is also fully integrated into the airline's check-in system, meaning that once the traveler has completed the information it can be referenced throughout the entire trip in a fast, convenient and secure manner.

'We are excited to see Norwegian implement Traveler ID for Safe Travel, bringing the benefits of this innovative technology to its passengers,' comments Johan Nordqvist, Vice President, Airlines Nordics & Baltics and Managing Director, Scandinavia at Amadeus. 'Traveler ID is one of our offerings through our Safe Travel Ecosystem. It helps to centralize and streamline the digital health record verification process in the wake of COVID-19, cutting out the need for multiple logins and varied apps, and allowing for a smoother and frictionless travel experience. We have more functionalities coming to market soon and look forward to updating the market on the roadmap of this partnership. '

Traveler ID's health capability is currently live with five airlines, with further customers to be announced soon. Traveler ID's solutions to verify digital identity and health documentation are also relevant for other customer groups, including hotels and airports.

