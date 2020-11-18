Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 11/18 10:37:58 am
0.4742 NOK   -0.32%
04:51pNorwegian Air's rise and battle for survival
RE
04:51pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis
RE
04:13pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : seeks bankruptcy protection, to restructure
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Norwegian Air Shuttle : top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 11:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Passengers board a Norwegian Air plane in Kirkenes

OSLO (Reuters) - Leasing firm AerCap Holdings has cut its ownership stake in crisis-hit carrier Norwegian Air to 9%, it said on Wednesday, as the company's staff demonstrated in front of parliament against the government's decision to deny more aid.

Norwegian earlier this year converted a portion of its debt into shares as part of a financial rescue package, making AerCap its largest shareholder with a 13.4% stake as of Sept. 30, and giving other leasing firms substantial ownership in the carrier.

AerCap in June took a seat on Norwegian's board, but its representative resigned last week.

Despite the earlier rescue package, which included a government loan guarantee, pandemic-hit Norwegian Air could still run out of cash in the first quarter of 2021 unless it secures funding, the carrier has said.

An AerCap spokeswoman declined to comment when asked about further share sale plans.

Norwegian's shares were down 7.5% by 1035 GMT to a record low 0.43 crowns.

Also on Wednesday, around a hundred Norwegian Air employees in uniform demonstrated in front of the country's parliament to seek more state support for the airline and the rest of the industry.

They carried signs with slogans such as "Support Norwegian", "Save our jobs" and "Red nose warriors" referring to the distinctive colour of the tips of the carrier's planes.

"I hope the government can help us," said cabin crew Stina Nielsen, 31. "This is my life. We want to be able to go back to work."

Inside parliament, Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who rules in a minority, repeated the government's reluctance to provide more direct financial aid for Norwegian, arguing it would primarily benefit foreign creditors.

Norwegian should seek to refinance or restructure its balance sheet, she said, pointing to the carrier's net interest-bearing debt of 48.5 billion crowns ($5.4 billion) as a major obstacle.

"We've told Norwegian Air that we don't have any money for equity," Solberg told parliament. "The ball is now in their court."

In addition to its remaining shares, AerCap also holds bonds in Norwegian which could be converted into an additional stake of 5.9%.

($1 = 9.0202 Norwegian crowns)

(Writing by Terje Solsvik; Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

By Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. 1.96% 41.12 Delayed Quote.-34.29%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -0.32% 0.4742 Delayed Quote.-98.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
04:51pNorwegian Air's rise and battle for survival
RE
04:51pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : top owner cuts stake amid debt crisis
RE
04:13pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : seeks bankruptcy protection, to restructure
AQ
04:13pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : seeks bankruptcy protection, to restructure
AQ
04:07pNorwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection under Irish law
RE
03:45pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : initiates a reorganisation plan with its daughter compan..
AQ
03:40pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : initiates a reorganisation plan with its daughter compan..
AQ
12:41pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Oslo børs - matching halt
AQ
11:15aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : seeks bankruptcy protection under Irish law
RE
08:56aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Disclosure of shareholding
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 193 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net income 2020 -7 461 M -827 M -827 M
Net Debt 2020 49 076 M 5 440 M 5 440 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 760 M 194 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,53x
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 9 389
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,30 NOK
Last Close Price 0,48 NOK
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-98.74%194
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-35.70%23 881
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.64%19 857
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.48%15 645
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.06%13 105
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-53.91%11 814
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ