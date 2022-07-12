Log in
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26 2022-07-11 am EDT
9.028 NOK   -2.32%
Norwegian Air and Wideroe agree to cooperation
RE
02:14aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : and Widerøe enter into close cooperation agreement
PU
02:02aNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Widerøe and Norwegian signs Letter of Intent for comprehensive co-operation
AQ
Norwegian Air and Wideroe agree to cooperation

07/12/2022 | 02:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport

OSLO (Reuters) - Airlines Norwegian Air and Wideroe have agreed to cooperate on the Norwegian domestic market and onward travel, including joint ticket and passenger interlining, the firms said on Tuesday.

"The combination of Wideroe's network along the coast and in northern Norway and Norwegian's large European route network will create many new travel opportunities for our common customers," Wideroe CEO Stein Nilsen said in a statement.

Privately owned Wideroe, Scandinavia's largest regional airline, serves short-haul routes in a sparsely populated region with few train lines and challenging geography.

A slimmed-down version of Norwegian Air emerged from bankruptcy proceedings last year with no long-distance network.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 005 M 1 770 M 1 770 M
Net income 2022 758 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
Net Debt 2022 55 550 M 5 461 M 5 461 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 396 M 825 M 825 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 061
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,03 NOK
Average target price 12,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Jørgen Wibstad Chief Financial Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-16.02%825
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.01%23 930
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.95%19 052
AIR CHINA LIMITED22.98%18 936
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%15 173
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.84%13 772