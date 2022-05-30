Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing aircraft, options for 30 more

OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has agreed
to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has secured options
to acquire a further 30 planes, the budget carrier said on
Monday.
The deal marks a return to aircraft ownership for Norwegian
after the company was forced to resort to leasing deals
following bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last
year.
"The 50 aircraft are due to be delivered between 2025 and
2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft
lease expirations. This entails a limited net increase of the
company's current fleet," Norwegian said in a statement.
As a result of the agreements, the airline expects to book a
net gain of approximately 2 billion crowns ($212.2 million),
boosting its equity.
"This is a landmark deal that sets out a path whereby
Norwegian will own a large share of its fleet," board Chair
Svein Harald Oeygard said.
"This will result in lower all-in costs and increased
financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic
stronghold."
($1 = 9.4243 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)