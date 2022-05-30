Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/27 10:28:27 am EDT
10.37 NOK   +2.67%
02:50aNorwegian Air Shuttle To Buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets
MT
02:13aNorwegian Air orders 50 Boeing aircraft, options for 30 more
RE
02:01aNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing aircraft, options for 30 more

05/30/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has secured options to acquire a further 30 planes, the budget carrier said on Monday.

The deal marks a return to aircraft ownership for Norwegian after the company was forced to resort to leasing deals following bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

"The 50 aircraft are due to be delivered between 2025 and 2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations. This entails a limited net increase of the company's current fleet," Norwegian said in a statement.

As a result of the agreements, the airline expects to book a net gain of approximately 2 billion crowns ($212.2 million), boosting its equity.

"This is a landmark deal that sets out a path whereby Norwegian will own a large share of its fleet," board Chair Svein Harald Oeygard said.

"This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold." ($1 = 9.4243 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 2.67% 10.37 Real-time Quote.-3.53%
THE BOEING COMPANY 3.52% 132.23 Delayed Quote.-34.32%
All news about NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
02:50aNorwegian Air Shuttle To Buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets
MT
02:13aNorwegian Air orders 50 Boeing aircraft, options for 30 more
RE
02:01aNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
AQ
05/25Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2022
AQ
05/25Techstep signs SmartControl and SmartDevice agreement for 3,000 users with Norwegian
AQ
05/25Techstep signs SmartControl and SmartDevice agreement for 3,000 users with Norwegian
AQ
05/18Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Mandatory notification of trade, Employee Share Savin..
AQ
05/13MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 13, 2022
05/13European stocks mark positive end to volatile week
RE
05/13Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 461 M 1 946 M 1 946 M
Net income 2022 -311 M -32,8 M -32,8 M
Net Debt 2022 55 550 M 5 857 M 5 857 M
P/E ratio 2022 -37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 642 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 061
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,37 NOK
Average target price 12,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sondre Gravir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-3.53%1 017
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.06%27 072
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.34%17 916
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.10%17 473
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.58%15 817
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.14%14 292