COPENHAGEN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air on Wednesday raised its earnings forecast for 2023, saying it now expects an operating profit of about 2.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($209.65 million), up from an earlier range between 1.8 billion and 2 billion crowns.

The guidance hike primarily follows stronger than expected traffic demand in November and December, Norwegian said, as well as the settlement of a trademark dispute with Bank Norwegian and compensation related to aircraft delivery delays.

"Favourable development in the price of jet fuel and foreign exchange rates have also had a positive impact on the results outlook," Norwegian said.

The carrier will publish its results for the fourth quarter on Feb. 16. ($1 = 10.4935 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)