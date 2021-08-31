Norwegian Air says bookings rise as travel restrictions are lifted

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air expects
bookings to rise in the coming months as European travel resumes
in the aftermath of COVID-19 restrictions, but is still unable
to provide financial guidance for the rest of 2021, it said on
Tuesday.
The budget carrier, which has cut its fleet by two-thirds
following the outbreak of the pandemic, reported revenue of 591
million Norwegian crowns ($68.3 million) for the forst half of
2021, down from 7.1 billion crowns in the same period of 2020.
($1 = 8.6535 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by
Gwladys Fouche)