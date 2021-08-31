Norwegian Air says bookings rise as travel restrictions are lifted

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air expects
bookings to rise in the coming months as European travel resumes
in the aftermath of COVID-19 restrictions, but is still unable
to provide financial guidance for the rest of 2021, it said on
Tuesday.
The budget carrier, which has cut its fleet by two-thirds
following the outbreak of the pandemic, reported revenue of 591
million Norwegian crowns ($68.3 million) for the first half of
2021, down from 7.1 billion crowns in the same period of 2020.
The budget carrier, which emerged from government-backed
bankruptcy proceedings in May, saw the number of passengers jump
in July, although the volume was still less than a fifth of
those flown at the same time two years ago.
"Forward bookings continue to increase in response to the
relaxation of travel restrictions and the roll out of
international vaccination programmes," Chief Executive Geir
Karlsen said in a statement.
"We expect to see this trend continue in the remaining
months in 2021 and through 2022," he added.
($1 = 8.6535 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by
Gwladys Fouche)