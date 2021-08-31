Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
  News
  Summary
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norwegian Air says bookings rise as travel restrictions are lifted

08/31/2021 | 01:23am EDT
OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air expects bookings to rise in the coming months as European travel resumes in the aftermath of COVID-19 restrictions, but is still unable to provide financial guidance for the rest of 2021, it said on Tuesday.

The budget carrier, which has cut its fleet by two-thirds following the outbreak of the pandemic, reported revenue of 591 million Norwegian crowns ($68.3 million) for the first half of 2021, down from 7.1 billion crowns in the same period of 2020.

The budget carrier, which emerged from government-backed bankruptcy proceedings in May, saw the number of passengers jump in July, although the volume was still less than a fifth of those flown at the same time two years ago.

"Forward bookings continue to increase in response to the relaxation of travel restrictions and the roll out of international vaccination programmes," Chief Executive Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

"We expect to see this trend continue in the remaining months in 2021 and through 2022," he added. ($1 = 8.6535 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLYR AS -5.67% 3.7705 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 2.86% 9.978 Real-time Quote.-75.43%
SAS AB (PUBL) -2.11% 1.9735 Delayed Quote.3.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 903 M 1 721 M 1 721 M
Net income 2021 -4 762 M -550 M -550 M
Net Debt 2021 59 783 M 6 903 M 6 903 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 005 M 924 M 924 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 365
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,98 NOK
Average target price 21,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sondre Gravir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-88.52%924
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.75%26 477
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.71%21 784
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.15%15 440
ANA HOLDINGS INC.16.84%11 308
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.2.33%11 151