Norwegian Block Exchange : Innkalling Ordinær Generalforsamling

There are 68 245 486 shares in the Company, and each share carries one vote.

Attendance at the general meeting, either in person or by proxy, must be registered within . 27th June 2023 at 16:00 CET.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the general meeting may authorize the chairperson (or whomever she designates) or another person to vote for its shares. The proxy must be in writing, dated and signed presented no later than at the general meeting.

Shareholders may cast votes for each matter on the agenda in advance. Such advance votes must be cast by sending an email to CEO stig@nbx.com

The deadline for casting advance votes is 27. June 2023 at 16:00 CET. Until the deadline, votes already cast may be changed or withdrawn. Votes already cast prior to the general meeting will be considered withdrawn if the shareholder attends the general meeting in person or by proxy.

Shareholders can require that new matters are put on the agenda as long as they are notified 7 days in advance of the general meeting, cf. the Act section 5-11. Shareholders have the right to propose resolutions under the matters to be addressed by the general meeting.

A shareholder may demand that board members and the chief executive officer provide available information at the general meeting about matters which may affect the assessment of items which have been presented to the shareholders for decision. The same applies to information regarding the Company's financial position and other business to be transacted at the general meeting, unless the information demanded cannot be disclosed without causing disproportionate harm to the Company. Shareholders are entitled to bring advisors and may grant the right of speech to one advisor.