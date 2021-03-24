Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.    NCLH   BMG667211046

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cruise Trade Group Calls for CDC to Allow U.S. Sailings Starting in July

03/24/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Sebastian

The industry group for cruise operators has called for federal health authorities to allow cruise lines to start sailing out of the U.S. by July and to scrap a framework for sailing resumption that has been in place for nearly five months.

The Cruise Lines International Association, or CLIA, on Wednesday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's framework for conditional sailing issued in late October is "outdated" and doesn't reflect the results of cruising resumption in other parts of the world. Cruise operators haven't been sailing in the U.S. since coronavirus outbreaks on ships brought voyages to a halt a year ago.

"Cruise lines should be treated the same as other travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors," CLIA President and Chief Executive Kelly Craighead said.

Under the CDC's order, the timing for U.S. voyages ultimately depends on receiving a permit, and cruise operators must conduct mock sailings and apply for a certificate at least 60 days before offering passenger cruises. Canada, meanwhile, has banned cruises until February 2022.

The CDC has said it will issue more orders and technical instructions that will address how cruise lines should prepare for sailing resumption. A CDC spokeswoman on Wednesday didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about when the additional instructions will be released.

Other countries including Singapore, Italy and the U.K. have authorized cruises or set a clear target date for them to set sail. Almost 400,000 passengers have sailed since some countries first began allowing cruises in July 2020, according to CLIA.

The two Republican senators from Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, earlier this month introduced legislation to ease legal restrictions for cruise ships transporting passengers between Washington state and Alaska amid the Canada ban. For trips to Alaska, cruise ships are legally required to make a stop at a foreign port -- in this case, Canada.

"It's effectively a no-sail order," Ms. Murkowski said of the CDC's Conditional Sailing Order at a hearing this month involving CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Dr. Walensky said at the hearing that the CDC wasn't able to provide guidance for when details of the next phase of the conditional-sailing framework will be released because the decision-making process involves several agencies.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 1226ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 5.69% 26.8052 Delayed Quote.16.94%
EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY -1.19% 37.42 Delayed Quote.9.63%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 4.87% 27.9 Delayed Quote.4.60%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 4.41% 87.78 Delayed Quote.19.03%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.79% 187.31 Delayed Quote.4.17%
All news about NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.
12:27pCruise Trade Group Calls for CDC to Allow U.S. Sailings Starting in July
DJ
11:31aSTREET COLOR : Cruise Lines Urge CDC to Allow Sailing From US Ports to Resume in..
MT
03/22Cruise Lines Fear Another Lost Summer
DJ
03/18NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE  : Just Goods, Inc. And The Will & Jada Smith Family Found..
PU
03/18NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE  : UBS Adjusts PT on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to $32..
MT
03/16NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE  : JP Morgan Adjusts Price Target on Norwegian Cruise Line..
MT
03/16OCEANIA CRUISES  : Welcomes "Vista" To Its Acclaimed Fleet
PR
03/16NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE  : Extends Suspension of Voyages
MT
03/16STREET COLOR : Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Cruise Suspensions Through End of J..
MT
03/16NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 343 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 961 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 797 M 9 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 31,00 $
Last Close Price 26,60 $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Jose Del Rio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Kempa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell W. Galbut Chairman
John W. Chidsey Independent Director
David M. Abrams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.4.60%11 466
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.96%49 817
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.6.87%35 328
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC16.94%32 856
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP19.03%24 069
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED23.36%18 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ