Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.    NCLH

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/02 05:05:52 pm
15.91 USD   -4.33%
05:46pIndustrials Rise as Factory Activity Rebounds -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:28pWall Street rises in choppy session
RE
04:54pRoyal Caribbean suspends cruises through year end
RE
Industrials Rise as Factory Activity Rebounds -- Industrials Roundup

11/02/2020 | 05:46pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies moved higher as factory activity rebounded.

Factories across the globe bounced back strongly in October, as manufacturers hired more people and ramped up production of consumer goods in hot demand despite rising coronavirus infections. Fresh surveys of purchasing managers for manufacturers showed a continuing divide between companies that are making products - from cars to electronics - and companies providing face-to-face services that people are shunning. The surveys released Monday indicated that the manufacturing sector continued to revive as the fourth quarter began, especially in global powerhouses such as the U.S. and Germany.

The Institute for Supply Management said its purchasing managers index rose to 59.3 in October from 55.4 in September, the sixth straight month of expansion. Firms reported a surge in new orders as customer inventories shrank. Supply-chain problems continued to constrain production but at a slower rate, the report said. Firms also reported increased hiring for the first time in 14 months.

Meanwhile, shares of cruise operators were hit after Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced an extension of its cruise suspensions until next year. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 1744ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 366 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 831 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 457 M 4 457 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 91,1%
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 18,46 $
Last Close Price 16,17 $
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Jose Del Rio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell W. Galbut Chairman
Mark A. Kempa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John W. Chidsey Independent Director
David M. Abrams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.-71.53%4 584
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-38.66%30 122
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-20.83%24 351
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-57.74%12 584
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-1.10%12 281
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-73.03%11 887
