Miami, 18 August 2021 | 08:41 AM America/New_York

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Teen Entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer Will Host Upcoming 'Norwegian's Giving Joy' Awards Event

Young Founder and CEO Will Host the Company's Virtual Ceremony Celebrating Educators Across the U.S. and Canada Awards Ceremony Streams Live on Aug. 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at www.NCLGivingJoyLivestreamEvent.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced that 16-year-old entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade Mikaila Ulmer will serve as the Master of Ceremonies of Norwegian's Giving Joy Awards virtual event on Aug. 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. In honor of educators' unwavering dedication and resilience over the past 16 months, the cruise line relaunched its Norwegian's Giving Joy campaign awarding 100 teachers with 100 free cruises. The Company received thousands of nominations submitted by students, parents and communities across North America, demonstrating appreciation for this profession under pressure following one of the most challenging years in history. The 100 winners from all over the U.S. and Canada were announced on July 12, 2021. In addition to a free week-long sailing, which the honorees have until the summer of 2023 to enjoy, the Company is also awarding the Grand Prize winner a $25,000 donation to his or her school. The second and third place winners will receive a $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their schools. As the host, Ulmer will have the honor of announcing the recipients of the donations during Norwegian's Giving Joy Awards livestream celebration. The ceremony will be open to the public and can be streamed live at www.NCLGivingJoyLivestreamEvent.com and Facebook. "Mikaila's tenacious pursuit of knowledge, curiosity and enterprising attitude led to her launching her own company before she even turned five," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We could not think of a better, more inspiring person to help us honor our 100 extraordinary educators and name our three incredible Grand Prize winners."

When she was just four years old, Ulmer was stung by two bees in the same week. Her parents encouraged her to research bees rather than being upset with them. Upon discovering the important role that bees play in the Earth's ecosystem, Ulmer was determined to help them. Using her Great Granny Helen's flaxseed honey lemonade recipe, Ulmer launched her business from her home in Austin, Texas, in 2009. Today, the award-winning lemonade is buzzing off the shelves of major retailers across the country. Ulmer has also gone on to found her own foundation, Healthy Hive Foundation, and released her first book, "Bee Fearless: Dream Like a Kid." "As I prepare to start my senior year and apply to college, I'm even more aware of the important role teachers play in students' lives," said Mikaila Ulmer, founder and CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade. "It gives me great joy to help recognize teachers for all the joy they bring to their students, schools and communities, and I so admire Norwegian Cruise Line for appreciating them in such a delightful way."

Norwegian's Giving Joy contest drew support for teachers all across the U.S. and Canada, with winners from Alabama, Arizona, British Columbia, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. The Norwegian's Giving Joy Awards livestream event will celebrate these award-winning educators, highlight the commitment of teachers around the world and reinforce the power of travel and exploration as an immersive means of education. Viewers will also get a preview of the world-class offerings available across NCL's 17-ship fleet, including a showcase of the Broadway and West End-caliber entertainment with a performance by "The Choir of Man." The event will stream live on Aug. 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at www.NCLGivingJoyLivestreamEvent.com and Facebook. To learn more about the 100 winners and their heart-warming stories, click here . For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.