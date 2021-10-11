Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCLH   BMG667211046

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line : Guests Celebrate A Year's Worth of Missed Holidays and Milestones at NCL'S Celebration Day Buffet

10/11/2021 | 08:02am BST
Miami,
10
August
2021
|
17:30 PM
America/New_York
Norwegian Cruise Line Guests Celebrate A Year's Worth of Missed Holidays and Milestones at NCL'S Celebration Day Buffet
Cruise Line Throws Big Bash Aboard First Voyage from the U.S. in Over 500 Days
Guests currently cruising aboard Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCL) newest innovative ship, were treated to NCL's CelebrationDay Buffetof culinary favorites from holidays and special occasions throughout the year.Setting sail from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021, this voyage made history as the Company's first cruise from the U.S. in over a year, and Norwegian Encore's inaugural journey to Alaska. It also marked the first time many cruisers reunited with loved ones in over a year. The occasion was an opportunity to make up for missed birthdays, anniversaries, celebrations and more. To honor the last 17 months of uncelebrated holidays and reunions,NCL treated guests to a wide assortment of holiday staplesincluding extravagant Alaskan King Crab legs and beef wellington to ring in the New Year; indulgent sweets for Valentine's Day;BBQ favorites for Fourth of July including ribs, corn on the cob, burgers and fries; fall favorites including roast turkey, stuffing, cornbread and an assortment of holiday pies; and over-the-top birthday cakes.Nearly 2,600 guests indulged inthe feast. "I've never seen anything like this!," one guest exclaimed. Another said, "It's been really nice reliving all of the holidays that we missed … it's nice to be back." One woman, who was on board celebrating her husband's birthday, said, "I love NCL so much and this is the reason … how much you care about us."
"
It's been really nice reliving all of the holidays that we missed … it's nice to be back.
Guest aboard Norwegian Encore
"

During this week, Norwegian Encore will make her first calls to three iconic Alaskan ports (Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan), before returning to Seattle and continuing her season of week-long voyages to the region through Oct. 16, 2021.

Travelers seeking the latest details about NCL's redeployment should clickhere.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visitwww.ncl.com.

Decadent Desserts at the NCL Celebration Buffet
New Year's Display at the NCL Celebration Buffet
Holiday Feast at the NCL Celebration Buffet
Fourth of July Favorites at the NCL Celebration Buffet

Disclaimer

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
