Norwegian Cruise Line Makes Great Cruise Comeback From Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today celebrated two history making milestones for the Company: Norwegian Gem commenced voyages from the Company's home city of Miami following a 17-month cruising suspension and the first guests were welcomed into its recently completed NCL Terminal at PortMiami.

Marking the third of the Company's 17 ships to resume operations after Norwegian Jade from Athens on July 25, 2021 and Norwegian Encore from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021, Norwegian Gem set sail today on a week-long voyage to the Caribbean with calls to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Harvest Caye, the Company's private resort destination in Belize.

"It has been an exhilarating few weeks as we relaunch our fleet, reunite with our shipboard families and welcome our guests back for their long-awaited cruise vacations," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "I've been impressed and proud of how our global team and partners have come together to safely bring back cruising, an over $55 billion-dollar industry that positively impacts communities around the world."

Sommer continued, "Today is even more special as it is the first time we are relaunching from our hometown and from the new NCL Terminal at PortMiami. After many months, we are ready to deliver a safe and memorable experience for our guests at every step of their cruise journey."

Defining the Miami Skyline, the new NCL Terminal at PortMiami can accommodate cruise vessels carrying up to 5,000 cruise guests. The construction marvel was designed with sustainability at the forefront and was built to LEED Gold standards for optimizing energy, water efficiency, air quality and utilization of local materials and resources. In addition, approximately 90% of all subcontractors, vendors and suppliers were local to the region, reducing the carbon footprint of the project and encouraging local economic growth.Parentcompany Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recentlyalsoannounced a partnership with Miami-Dade County to make the new state-of-the-art cruise terminal "Shore-Power Ready" by fall 2023.