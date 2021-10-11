Miami,
15
August
2021
|
16:14 PM
America/New_York
Norwegian Cruise Line Makes Great Cruise Comeback From Miami
Norwegian Gem is the First in the NCL Fleet to Sail From Florida After 17-Month Suspension
The Company Welcomed First Guests to New State-of-the-Art Cruise Terminal at PortMiami
Norwegian Gem at New NCL Terminal in PortMiami
Norwegian Gem - Port of Miami, FL Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today celebrated two history making milestones for the Company: Norwegian Gem commenced voyages from the Company's home city of Miami following a 17-month cruising suspension and the first guests were welcomed into its recently completed NCL Terminal at PortMiami.
Marking the third of the Company's 17 ships to resume operations after Norwegian Jade from Athens on July 25, 2021 and Norwegian Encore from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021, Norwegian Gem set sail today on a week-long voyage to the Caribbean with calls to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Harvest Caye, the Company's private resort destination in Belize.
"It has been an exhilarating few weeks as we relaunch our fleet, reunite with our shipboard families and welcome our guests back for their long-awaited cruise vacations," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "I've been impressed and proud of how our global team and partners have come together to safely bring back cruising, an over $55 billion-dollar industry that positively impacts communities around the world."
Sommer continued, "Today is even more special as it is the first time we are relaunching from our hometown and from the new NCL Terminal at PortMiami. After many months, we are ready to deliver a safe and memorable experience for our guests at every step of their cruise journey."
Defining the Miami Skyline, the new NCL Terminal at PortMiami can accommodate cruise vessels carrying up to 5,000 cruise guests. The construction marvel was designed with sustainability at the forefront and was built to LEED Gold standards for optimizing energy, water efficiency, air quality and utilization of local materials and resources. In addition, approximately 90% of all subcontractors, vendors and suppliers were local to the region, reducing the carbon footprint of the project and encouraging local economic growth.Parentcompany Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recentlyalsoannounced a partnership with Miami-Dade County to make the new state-of-the-art cruise terminal "Shore-Power Ready" by fall 2023.
"
Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line
"
Constructed by NV2A Group and Haskell, and designed by the Miami-based firm of Bermello Ajamil & Partners Inc., the approximately 188,000-square-foot building draws inspiration from a nautilus, with its spiraled and multi-level façade, opening to grand ocean and city views with approximately 122,000 square feet of energy-saving glass features. Its artistically designed exterior is complemented by a carefully curated collection of art throughout the complex as part of Miami Dade County Art in Public Places, a program dedicated to enriching the public environment and to preserving and enhancing the artistic and civic pride of Miami-Dade County.
Norwegian Gem is scheduled to sail a series of week-long voyages to theCaribbeanand four-day cruises to theBahamasthrough Oct. 17, 2021 before repositioning to New York for five to 11-night voyages to the Bahamas, Caribbean andBermuda.
The Company's fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the Company's SailSAFETM health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through Oct. 31, 2021. In fact, the Company is the only cruise line in Miami and the state of Florida to offer cruises where 100% of the guests and crew are fully vaccinated. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will be regularly evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published atwww.ncl.com/sail-safe.
Norwegian Gem at New NCL Terminal in PortMiami (2)
Norwegian Gem - Port of Miami, FL Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Gem in Miami (2)
Norwegian Gem - Port of Miami, FL Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Gem in Miami (1)
B-Roll
View NCL's New Terminal at PortMiami
View Norwegian Gem - Aerials
