Miami, 11 August 2021 | 08:45 AM America/New_York

Norwegian Cruise Line Makes Its Great Cruise Comeback with First U.S. Sailing

Norwegian Encore Makes Its Debut in Alaska with First Call to Icy Strait Point NCL Guests Are the First to Experience the New Wilderness Landing Pier and Gondola System as Part of the Company's Significant Investment in Alaska

Norwegian Encore Calls Debuts at Icy Strait Point, Alaska - Norwegian Encore Captain Martin Holmqvist, NCL President & CEO, Huna Totem Corporation Executives Russell Dick and Tyler Hickman

Norwegian Encore debuts at Icy Strait Point, Alaska

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Transporter Gondola at Icy Strait Point, Alaska - NCL President & CEO Harry Sommer and Huna Totem Corporation CEO Russell Dick

Native Dancers at Icy Strait Point, Alaska

Norwegian Encore Calls Debuts at Icy Strait Point, Alaska - Norwegian Encore Captain Martin Holmqvist, NCL President & CEO, Huna Totem Corporation Executives Russell Dick and Tyler Hickman

Norwegian Encore debuts at Icy Strait Point, Alaska

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Transporter Gondola at Icy Strait Point, Alaska - NCL President & CEO Harry Sommer and Huna Totem Corporation CEO Russell Dick

Native Dancers at Icy Strait Point, Alaska

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, celebrated its highly anticipated return to cruise in the U.S. with Norwegian Encore's inaugural call to Icy Strait Point, Alaska. The Brand's newest innovative ship Norwegian Encore set sail from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021 for her first season of voyages to Alaska. Adding to the already momentous milestone, Norwegian Encore is the first in the industry to berth at the new Wilderness Landing pier at Icy Strait Point, which was built in partnership between NCL's parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Huna Totem Corporation, the village corporation owned by approximately 1,400 Alaska Native shareholders with aboriginal ties to Hoonah and the Glacier Bay area. Icy Strait Point is a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of Huna Totem Corporation. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, a double ribbon cutting ceremony took place to officially open the new Wilderness Landing pier and the first of two gondola systems to be completed as part of the joint investment between NCLH and Huna Totem. "Our return to Alaska is a monumental moment for not only NCL but for the state's communities as well," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "The absence of cruising last year was detrimental to these communities, which lost approximately $1.5 billion. Our return represents our continued commitment to Alaska and to the well-being of the destinations we visit. Our investment in Icy Strait Point is providing our guests with more opportunities to experience and understand the natural and cultural beauty of the destination and its people."

" Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer Norwegian Cruise Line " Our return to Alaska is a monumental moment for not only NCL but for the state's communities as well. The absence of cruising last year was detrimental to these communities, which lost approximately $1.5 billion. Our return represents our continued commitment to Alaska and to the well-being of the destinations we visit. Our investment in Icy Strait Point is providing our guests with more opportunities to experience and understand the natural and cultural beauty of the destination and its people.

A vehicle-free zone, the new Wilderness Landing provides additional forest and beach areas for visitors to explore the natural wonders of the destination. With the opening of the new high-speed Transporter Gondola, guests have easy access to Icy Strait Point's first pier, Adventure Landing, where the Historic Salmon Cannery dating back to 1912 and other local attractions are located. Once completed later this summer, the Mountain Top Gondola will take guests to the top of Hoonah Mountain at 1,600-feet of elevation, where miles of new hiking trails and scenic vistas await. "Since Icy Strait Point's inception, we've strived to balance the needs of our Alaska Native community with those of Alaska's growing cruise industry and this development was a natural step for us," said Russell Dick, chief executive officer of Huna Totem Corporation. "We are grateful to Norwegian for believing in our vision and we hope our sustainable model can lead the way for positive expansion of the cruise visitor industry in Alaska."

" Russell Dick, Chief Executive Officer of Huna Totem Corporation " Since Icy Strait Point's inception, we've strived to balance the needs of our Alaska Native community with those of Alaska's growing cruise industry and this development was a natural step for us. We are grateful to Norwegian for believing in our vision and we hope our sustainable model can lead the way for positive expansion of the cruise visitor industry in Alaska.

With 23,040 acres of private beach and temperate rain forest to explore, Icy Strait Point offers guests the opportunity to experience authentic Alaska. The island also offers the most accessible coastal brown bear viewing platforms in Southeast Alaska, whale watching, kayaking and the world's largest ZipRider zip line. Located just a mile from the Alaska native community of Hoonah, travelers also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture when visiting Icy Strait Point with exposure to native traditions and dances, oral histories and cooking classes. Later this week, Norwegian Encore will make her first calls to Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, before returning to Seattle and continuing her season of week-long voyages to Alaska through Oct. 16, 2021. Norwegian Cruise Line recently restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021 following a more than 500-day suspension, with Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to theGreek Isles. On Aug. 15, 2021 Norwegian Gem will be the first ship in the fleet to resume operations from Miami and set sail from the new Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal at PortMiami. Through October, she will offer a selection of week-long voyages to the Caribbean and four-day cruises to the Bahamas. The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the Company'sSailSAFETMhealth and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through Oct. 31, 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will be regularly evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published atwww.ncl.com/sail-safe. For additional images of Norwegian Encore's first call to Icy Strait Point, click here. For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visitwww.ncl.com.

View ISP Tour View ISP Ribbon Cuttings v2

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Transporter Gondola at Icy Strait Point, Alaska - NCL President & CEO Harry Sommer and Huna Totem Corporation CEO Russell Dick Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Transporter Gondola at Icy Strait Point, Alaska - NCL President & CEO Harry Sommer and Huna Totem Corporation CEO Russell Dick NCL2021_0810_111552-1718_ALIVECOVERAGE-2 Norwegian Encore Captain Martin Holmqvist and NCL President & CEO Harry Sommer Plaque Exchange Ceremony at Icy Strait Point, Alaska - Huna Totem Corporation Executives Russell Dick and Tyler Hickman, Norwegian Encore Captain Martin Holmqvist, and NCL President & CEO Harry Sommer Norwegian Encore Captain Martin Holmqvist and NCL President & CEO Harry Sommer Zipline at Icy Strait Point, Alaska Transporter Gondola Corridor at Icy Strait Point, Alaska Historic Cannery with Whale Watching Boat at Icy Strait Point, Alaska City of Hoonah Harbor Transporter Terminal at Adventure Landing at Icy Strait Point, Alaska Icy Strait Point Historic Cannery at Icy Strait Point, Alaska DCIM100MEDIADJI_0038.JPG