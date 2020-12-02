Log in
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.    NCLH

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Norwegian Cruise Line : NCL and Just Goods, Inc. Launch Water Donation Effort In Support of Giving Tuesday Movement

12/02/2020 | 08:33am EST
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE AND JUST GOODS, INC. LAUNCH WATER DONATION

EFFORT IN SUPPORT OF GIVINGTUESDAY MOVEMENT

- Cruise Line to Match JUST® Water Purchases Made During the Month of December to Benefit Local Food Banks in Miami and New York City -

MIAMI (DEC. 01, 2020) - Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 53-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced a joint effort with its partner JUST® Goods, Inc. to support the worldwide generosity movement GivingTuesday,with the cruise line donating a case of JUST Water to local food banks in Miami and New York City for every case purchased through the JUST Goods, Inc. onlinestore during the month of December.

In a continued partnership with JUST, both companies are collaborating to get JUST Water into the hands of those who need it most with donations benefitting Feeding South Florida, CityHarvest New York and Food Bank for New York City.

"During this unprecedented holiday season, we are even more inspired to support the communities we are a part of and to do so alongside JUST Goods," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Now more than ever, kindness is key and having the opportunity to work with organizations that contribute to global good and directly impact the lives of individuals through sustainable efforts is part of what inspires our innovative spirit."

Last year Norwegian Cruise Line partnered with JUST to become the first major cruise company to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles across its fleet and private resort-style destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize. The landmark change is set to replace over six million

Norwegian Cruise Line is proud to partner with JUST Goods and give a case of JUST Water for every case purchased on their webstore during December.

single-use plastic water bottles every year. These efforts are driven by the Company's Sail & Sustain Sustainability Program, which is its commitment to minimize waste to landfills, reduce its CO2 emissions rate, increase sustainable sourcing and invest in emerging technologies.

"JUST is thrilled to extend the definition of our partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line in this way," said Kara Rubin, vice president of brand and product strategy at JUST Goods, Inc. "We believe that small steps can have a big impact. When we're able to join forces with a partner like NCL, those steps actually aren't that small. We're happy to be able to do our part to support local communities with our matching donation to three incredible organizations that are making sure that people have access to the food they need."

Envisioned and founded by American artist, actor, fashion designer and activist Jaden Smith and family, JUST takes an innovative approach to sourcing and packaging the world's most valued resource-water. The revolutionary company focuses on an impact model, taking into consideration both how the water is sourced and packaged. JUST is 100% naturally high alkaline, responsibly-sourced spring water in a plant-based carton. The carton is made of 88% renewable materials - the paper carton is made from trees grown in responsibly-managed forests and the cap and shoulder are made from a sugarcane-based plastic. It isrefillable and recyclable. JUST has a global presence with bottling facilities in Glens Falls, NY; Tipperary, Ireland; and Melbourne, Australia, thus allowing the company to meet demand around the world without shipping water from a single production source.

Norwegian Cruise Line and JUST encourages those looking to support them in this buy-one-give-one partnership effort to do their part and visit www.shopjustwater.com to make their purchase and make a difference.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

###

About JUST Goods, Inc.

JUST Goods, Inc. is a global consumer goods company dedicated to producing responsibly sourced, sustainably packaged products. The company's first product, JUST Water, is 100% spring water ethically sourced from Upstate New York, packaged in a bottle made of 88% plant-based materials. A Certified B-Corp, the company's mission is to empower people to make the world cleaner, healthier and more just by producing sustainable everyday goods. JUST Water is now being produced in three countries - the US, the United Kingdom, and Australia. JUST products can be found in a growing number of grocery retail locations, hotels, schools, cultural locations, entertainment and hospitality venues worldwide. For more information please visit www.justwater.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 53 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

Media Contact:

PublicRelations@ncl.com Norwegian Cruise Line

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 13:32:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
