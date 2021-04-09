Norwegian Cruise Line, Netflix, Amazon.com: Stocks That Defined the Week

By Francesca Fontana

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Cruise companies are anxious to set sail again. Norwegian Cruise Line said Monday it asked federal health authorities to let it depart from U.S. ports starting July 4, saying its vaccination requirement for passengers and crew is a sufficient precaution against Covid-19. Norwegian other major cruise lines haven't sailed in the U.S. since coronavirus outbreaks on ships brought voyages to a halt last year. Norwegian shares rose 7.2% Monday.

Alphabet Inc.

Google can hit refresh after a court battle over copyright. The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the unit of Alphabet isn't liable to Oracle Corp. for copyright infringement based on how it built its Android smartphone-operating system, erasing the prospect of a multibillion-dollar award to Oracle. The court, in a 6-2 opinion by Justice Stephen Breyer, threw out a lower-court ruling for Oracle that said Google's Android infringed its copyrights on the Java software platform. The nation's highest court ruled that Google's copying of some Java API code was fair use. Alphabet shares added 4.1% Monday.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Shell's pandemic recovery hit a slippery patch thanks to a winter cold snap. The company said Wednesday that gains it made from higher oil prices in the first quarter would be partly offset by disruption related to the winter storm in Texas. As millions of Texans were left without power, the freeze resulted in outages at refineries and chemical plants, disrupted pipeline flows, and froze oil and natural-gas wells. Oil giants reported some of their worst results on record for 2020, after lockdowns sapped demand for oil, sending prices lower and prompting companies to reduce costs, shrink workforces and cut dividends. American depositary shares of Shell gained 1.3% Wednesday.

Netflix Inc.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is coming to Netflix. The entertainment giant has reached a multiyear agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment for domestic streaming rights to the studio's theatrical movies, the companies said Thursday. The deal will start with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, and Netflix will have a first-look option to pick up movies Sony is making or licensing specifically for streaming platforms. Among the releases that will land on Netflix after their theatrical runs are future "Spider-Man" movies and other films based on Marvel characters that the Sony Group Corp. unit has the rights to. Netflix will also license older movies from Sony's library. Netflix shares rose 1.4% Thursday.

General Motors Co.

A worsening chip shortage offers new roadblocks for General Motors. The auto maker said Thursday that it will halt production at several North American factories and extend shutdowns at others due to the semiconductor supply issues. The new plants affected include one in Tennessee and another in Michigan that make popular midsize sport-utility vehicles. The moves follow recent news that Ford Motor Co. would deepen North America production cuts, including idling for two weeks a factory near its headquarters in Dearborn, Mich., that makes the F-150 pickup truck, its biggest moneymaker. GM shares fell 1.2% Thursday.

McDonald's Corp.

McDonald's isn't loving it at Walmart anymore. The fast-food giant is closing hundreds of restaurants located in the largest U.S. retailer's stores after a yearslong partnership, as more shopping goes online and fast-food restaurants depend more on drive-through windows for sales. The pandemic has also made indoor dining unappealing -- or prohibited -- for many shoppers, accelerating the split. Around 150 McDonald's stores will remain at U.S. Walmart locations after another wave of planned closures that are expected to finalize by this summer. At the peak of the partnership, there were roughly 1,000 McDonald's restaurants inside Walmart stores. McDonald's shares added 0.5% Friday.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon workers won't be unionizing in the Yellowhammer State. The e-commerce giant got enough votes to defeat union efforts in Alabama, as an estimated 71% of warehouse workers in Bessemer, Ala., who cast ballots voted against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, according to a Wall Street Journal tally. It's a victory for Amazon in its biggest battle yet against labor-organizing efforts, after the election fueled national debate over working conditions at one of the nation's largest employers. Supporters contrasted the company's reputation for growth and innovation with the working conditions for rank-and-file employees, and compared the wealth of Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos to the experience of hourly warehouse workers. Amazon shares rose 2.2% Friday.

