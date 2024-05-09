Download as PDF May 09, 2024 11:52am EDT

"Sunset Over Tuscany" Voyage added to Collection of Unique Sailingswhere Every Port of Call is an Overnight

12 New Mid-Cruise Land Programs and 24 AdditionalShore Excursions Unveiled

MIAMI, May 8, 2024 - Regent Seven Seas Cruises ®, the world's leading ultra luxury cruise line, has expanded its innovative Immersive Overnightscollection with a brand new Sunset Over TuscanyMediterranean sailing as well as an additional 24 new shore excursions, making a total of 50 for the collection, plus 12 new land programs.

New shore side experiences could see luxury travelers savoring a mouth-watering Kobe beef dinner in Japan, sampling acclaimed Croatian wines in some of the country's most prestigious vineyards or enjoying the freedom of a leisurely drive along Italy's breathtaking Amalfi Coast.

Immersive Overnights allows luxury cruisers to see another side of fascinating destinations with special evening shoreside experiences and in-port stays exclusively crafted to make each overnight call a memorable part of the journey. This exclusive collection features destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Asia, with itineraries between October 2024 and October 2025 ranging from 7 to 14 nights in length.

"We are incredibly excited to offer such a diverse selection of travel experiences to enrich our unique Immersive Overnights collection, as well as adding a completely new itinerary for guests to enjoy," said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "The collection features an overnight stay and multiple days in every single port of call, allowing discerning travelers the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in Europe and Asia's rich history and vibrant cultures, all while reveling in spacious all-suite accommodations and personalized service onboard The World's Most Luxurious Fleet."

New Immersive Overnight Sailing - Sunset Over Tuscany

The new Sunset Over Tuscanysailing, which brings the total number of Immersive Overnight voyages to seven, will be on board Seven Seas Mariner® for 12 nights offering multiple days visiting Valetta, Malta; Naples, Italy; Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; and Provence (Marseille), France. Sailing from Trieste, Italy to Barcelona, Spain on October 22, 2025, the cruise will allow guests the chance for even greater exploration of some of the Mediterranean's most culturally rich destinations with evening shore excursions such as a Sunset Wine Tasting & Dinner at a Tuscan Villa and Discover Florence at Sunset.

24 New Shore Excursions & 12 New Land Programs

Below is a selection of the new shore excursions and land programs available as part of the Immersive Overnights collection.

Many of the 24 exciting new shore excursions allow cruise guests to discover captivating evening adventures. Sail through Helsinki's archipelago during a breathtaking natural phenomenon, enjoy a Kaiseki-style dinner with a traditional geisha performance, and delve into spine-chilling stories with a night watchman in Germany's oldest cities. Plus, there's the option to explore world-class art, indulge in sunset wine-tasting, and savor Michelin-starred cuisine.

The 12 new mid-cruise land programs provide luxury travelers with the opportunity to stay in-destination, traveling deeper into the country for further destination exploration offering multiple days ashore and include hotel accommodations, meals, tastings, and tours. Luxury travelers could find themselves off the beaten path relaxing in natural hot springs in Tuscany; or exploring the ruins of Herculaneum before a hands-on cooking class during a drive along the Amalfi Coast. A two-night land program sees guests exploring the fascinating and diverse history of Berlin and its sister-city Potsdam. Prices start from $999 per guest.

Seven Seas Voyager

Adriatic Elegance

Trieste, Italy to Athens (Piraeus), Greece

October 5, 2024 - 10 nights

Experience Immersive Overnights in three of the Adriatic's finest cities - Trieste, Italy; Zadar, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro - before sailing to Athens (Piraeus) for two nights on this elegant 10-night adventure.

New Shore Excursions

Exquisite Rome by Night: Settle in for a panoramic drive through Rome in the evening when the city is aglow and then spend hours exploring further. Rome's landmarks look even more magnificent at night when they are beautifully lighted for dramatic effect. From the comfort of your seat, you will see many of the most iconic attractions, including the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica and Circus Maximus, an ancient chariot racetrack that was also used for gladiator fights and other barbaric public spectacles.

Dinner by the Sea at Posta Vecchia: Dine at an elegant restaurant within La Posta Vecchia, a boutique hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. The seaside resort exudes character and history as it was originally a Roman villa and later owned and restored by Jean Paul Getty, the oil tycoon and industrialist that was once the richest man in the world. A wealth of artifacts that archaeologists excavated during the renovation are displayed in the ground-floor museum.

New Overnight Land Programs

Croatian Elegance & Trendy Nightlife: Visit an ancient cathedral and Emperor Diocletian's 4th-century palace in Split before taking the ferry to the island of Hvar to spend a delightful evening and enjoy the spirited nightlife should.

Adriatic & Balkan Trilogy: Embark on an enchanting journey through the Balkans, exploring the rich tapestry of history, architecture, culture, and cuisine across Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Montenegro. This tour offers a perfect blend of historical exploration, scenic beauty, and authentic local experiences.

Adriatic Tapestry: Experience the joys of coastal Montenegro and Croatia by exploring two UNESCO World Heritage site Old Towns, admiring the scenery while riding a cable car and a ferry, and delving into the fascinating history of both countries.

Ancient Marvels of the Peloponnese: Discover the wonders of antiquity on the Peloponnese peninsula by exploring archaeological sites in Epidaurus, Mycenae, and Corinth, and experience the joys of daily life in Nafplion.

Seven Seas Voyager

Majestic Mediterranean

Istanbul, Turkey to Barcelona, Spain

October 27, 2024 - 10 nights

Luxuriate in four of the world's most dynamic cities - Istanbul, Turkey; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Barcelona, Spain - on this 10-night Immersive Overnights journey to the Mediterranean.

New Shore Excursions

Romantic Dinner Overlooking Barcelona: Savor an exquisite dinner in the wonderfully atmospheric restaurant La Mirabé, which occupies a premier location on the highest point in Barcelona, Tibidabo hill.

Wine & Family Traditions: Enjoy enlightening tours and tastings at two acclaimed wineries as a prelude to a dinner of traditional Croatian cuisine at a family-owned mill and estate. The tasting at Winery Crvik will include four of its most distinctive offerings, which will likely include a wine made with Plavac Mali grapes, the primary red wine grape grown along the Dalmatian coast. Another tasting at Dubrovački Podrumi will reveal the attributes of its wines.

New Land Programs

Tuscany: Off the Beaten Path: Explore two lesser-known but no less fabulous Tuscan villages - Saturnia and Pitigliano, where travelers will see ancient Etruscan ruins, luxuriate in natural hot springs, and enjoy free time to enjoy charming villages.

Seven Seas Navigator

Mediterranean Tapestry

Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy to Barcelona, Spain

November 15, 2024 - 7 nights

Experience the best of Italian, French and Catalan art, food, and culture on this 7-night Immersive Overnights journey to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; Toulon, France; and Barcelona, Spain.

New Shore Excursions

Magnificent Avignon, Wine Tasting: Enjoy a tour of Avignon that captures the essence of the "City of Popes" and enhance the experience with a wine tasting and dinner. In the historical center of Avignon, guests will find the 14th-century Papal Palace, one of the largest medieval Gothic buildings in Europe.

Authentic Experience by Night in La Ciotat: Discover the art of traditional soap making in the former shipbuilding village La Ciotat and cap off the experience with a bouillabaisse dinner.

Cassis Sunset & Wine Tasting: Watch an inspiring sunset over Cassis Bay as a prelude to a wine tasting and free time for dinner in the village of Cassis. Shortly after arriving in Cassis, indulge in a wine sampling at Domaine de la Ferme Blanche, a winery that has been in the same family since 1714.

New Land Programs

A Taste of Tuscany: Savor the full "Tuscan experience" on this overnight program designed for a small group. Start with a wine tasting at a Castle in the countryside, spend an overnight in the heart of Florence including a visit to one of the most beautiful museums in the city, visit the charming medieval town of San Gimignano and round out the tour with a fun and interactive cooking class at typical homestead nestled within the rolling hills of Tuscany.

France: A Historical Immersion: Explore France through the ages by visiting Roman ruins in Nîmes, the fortified city of Carcassonne and medieval Perpignan, all while staying in a luxurious boutique hotel that is also exudes history.

The Charms of Tuscany: Discover some of the most captivating villages in Tuscany and in the UNESCO World Heritage site Val D'Orcia, followed by an enlightening exploration of the landmarks that are synonymous with Florence.

Seven Seas Explorer

Blossoms, Towers and Temples

Tokyo, Japan to Tokyo, Japan

March 5, 2025 - 14 nights

Embarking from Tokyo, guests will experience Immersive Overnights in Kyoto (via Kobe), Japan; Seoul (Incheon), South Korea; Shanghai, China; and Japan's glittering capital Tokyo on this 14-night Asian adventure.

New Shore Excursions

Kobe Beef Dinner Experience: Savor a dinner that features mouthwatering Kobe beef, a highly prized type of beef from a breed of native Japanese cattle known as wagyu. While all kobe beef is wagyu, not all wagyu beef is kobe. To be classified as kobe, the beef must come from pure-lineage Tajima gyu cattle that are born and raised in the Hyōgo Prefecture, of which Kobe is the capital. These stringent standards ensure the legendary quality of kobe beef.

Geisha Performance with Dinner: Enjoy a superb Kaiseki-style dinner while watching a traditional geisha performance that will lend great insight into the Japanese culture. The hallmarks of sophisticated Kaiseki cuisine are its meticulous preparation and beautiful presentation. Each course - and there will be many - will be a work of art that beautifully blends delicate textures, flavors, and colors.

Seven Seas Splendor

Flair, Flavor and Culture

Monte Carlo, Monaco to Athens (Piraeus), Greece

April 20, 2025 - 10 nights

Embarking from glamorous Monte Carlo, this 10-night Immersive Overnights sojourn sails on to Salerno, Italy for two nights, then Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey and Athens (Piraeus), Greece for one night each.

New Shore Excursions

A Meal to Remember: Experience Turkish rural life while exploring the village of Caferli, where you will dine on an extraordinarily inventive meal made with locally sourced ingredients.

Turkish Show & Dinner at the Korumar Hotel: Watch a folkloric show that includes belly dancing while dining at the luxurious KoruMar hotel, which occupies a prime location on the Aegean Sea.

New Land Programs

Coastal Bliss Along the Amalfi Drive: Enjoy the freedom of exploring Positano and the town of Amalfi, an experience that beautifully complements a guided walk through the excavated ruins of Herculaneum and a hands-on cooking class.

Seven Seas Navigator

Enchantment in Northern Europe

Copenhagen to Stockholm

June 27, 2025 - 10 nights

Immersive Overnights in Copenhagen, Denmark; Berlin (Warnemunde, 2 nights); Helsinki, Finland; and Stockholm, Sweden (2 nights) on this 10-night exploration of some of Northern Europe's most culturally rich cities.

New Shore Excursions

White Nights Helsinki Cruise: Enjoy an evening dinner cruise around the Helsinki archipelago during the White Nights, a time in the summer when the sun doesn't dip far below the horizon, so it never gets completely dark. The effect is glorious as the capital will be bathed in a lustrous glow.

Shadows of Rostock & Night Watchman: Follow a night watchman by lantern-light through Rostock's oldest district in the evening and hear entertaining, often spine-chilling stories about the city's history.

Old Town Lübeck Evening Cruise: Enjoy an evening cruise around the island that contains Lübeck's oldest district and then explore this historical urban setting on an enlightening guided walk. A buffet dinner will be served on board as you cruise the River Trave, a gently flowing waterway that completely encircles the Old Town.

New Land Programs

Historic Berlin & Royal Potsdam: Discover the highlights of Berlin as well as some of the splendid landmarks and palaces of its sister city, Potsdam. From your centrally located hotel, you can enjoy the dining scene and nightlife of Berlin's bustling city center.

Berlin and Potsdam Explorer: Explore the fascinating and diverse history of Berlin and its sister-city Potsdam. Spend two-nights at one of the best hotels in Berlin and use your evenings to further explore the city at night, indulge in local cuisine and perhaps enjoy a performance at one of the many theatres in the city.

Berlin at Your Own Pace: Fall in love with Berlin on your own schedule. Explore world class museums and UNESCO World Heritage sites, shop for treasures, visit popular food, market, and beer halls, enjoy local cuisine and perhaps even find an evening show or musical. An escorted transfer, hotel stay with breakfast and hospitality desk are included on this overnight program.

As well as day and evening shore excursions - many of which are complimentary as part of Regent's free unlimited shore excursion program - as part of the voyage fare, guests will enjoy round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, in-suite liquor and mini bar replenished daily, entertainment, unlimited internet access, valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities onboard, transfers between airport, hotel and ship, and a one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.

For more information, please visitRSSC.com/Immersive-overnights, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

