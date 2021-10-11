Miami,
02
August
2021
|
08:55 AM
America/New_York
Norwegian Cruise Line Returns to Cruising with More Variety Of Starbucks® Experiences at Sea
Company Will Be the First Cruise Line to Feature Starbucks Across Its Entire 17-Ship Fleet and Private Resort Destinations by 2022
Starbucks - NCL Fleetwide Rollout
Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, announces an expanded partnership with Starbucks, delivering the world's most recognized coffee experience across its 17-ship fleet and private resort destinations, just days before it makes its Great Cruise Comeback in the U.S. departing from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021.
By the end of 2022, the Company will be the first in the industry to offer the Starbucks experience across all ships, delivering high-quality Starbucks coffee made with 100% of the finest arabica beans sourced from the world's premier coffee growing regions. Through the extended partnership, licensed stores and "We Proudly Serve" cafes will be available across all of the Company's ships. Guests will enjoy the same favorite hot and cold handcrafted beverages, seasonal blends, and sweet and savory food items as they do at their neighborhood store. On select ships where a licensed store is available, guests will also have access to the popular retail products and benefits of the Starbucks Rewards program while at sea. Starbucks handcrafted espresso beverages will also be available at all main dining room and specialty restaurants, with select ships offering self-pour coffee stations at Garden Café, the three-meal buffet.
"We are proud to announce our extended partnership offering the most robust Starbucks experience at sea for our guests just days before we restart our operations in Seattle, Starbucks' hometown," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our teams both share a similar passion for providing meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect, and together we are delivering on that commitment."
Following the successful launch of the Company's first licensed store on Norwegian Bliss in 2018, Norwegian Joy, Sky, Getaway and Encore also offer a similar experience, with additional stores scheduled for Norwegian Gem, Epic, Breakaway, Pearl and Escape. Norwegian Sky was the first ship in the industry to pour Starbucks' Nitro Brew.
"Starbucks is proud to bring customers their favorite coffee experiences as they begin to reconnect, travel and socialize together," said Mark Ring, senior vice president, U.S Licensed Stores and Latin America, Starbucks. "Bringing Starbucks menu to Norwegian Cruise Line provides a distinctive and premium experience for all travelers."
Later this year, guests will be able to enjoy Starbucks on Harvest Caye, the Company's private resort area in Belize, and on the Company's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, guests will be able to cool off with the ever popular Starbucks' Cold Brew.
Norwegian Cruise Line recently restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021 following a more than 500-day suspension, with Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles. On Aug. 7, 2021, Norwegian Encore, the company's newest innovative ship, will be the first in the fleet to return to service from the U.S., when she debuts in Seattle for her inaugural season of Alaska cruises. The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the Company's SailSAFETM health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through Oct. 31, 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFETM Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published atwww.ncl.com/sail-safe.
Travelers seeking the latest details about NCL's redeployment should clickhere.
For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visitwww.ncl.com.
Disclaimer
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 07:01:05 UTC.