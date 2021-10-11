Norwegian Cruise Line Returns to Cruising with More Variety Of Starbucks® Experiences at Sea

Company Will Be the First Cruise Line to Feature Starbucks Across Its Entire 17-Ship Fleet and Private Resort Destinations by 2022

Starbucks - NCL Fleetwide Rollout

Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, announces an expanded partnership with Starbucks, delivering the world's most recognized coffee experience across its 17-ship fleet and private resort destinations, just days before it makes its Great Cruise Comeback in the U.S. departing from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021.

By the end of 2022, the Company will be the first in the industry to offer the Starbucks experience across all ships, delivering high-quality Starbucks coffee made with 100% of the finest arabica beans sourced from the world's premier coffee growing regions. Through the extended partnership, licensed stores and "We Proudly Serve" cafes will be available across all of the Company's ships. Guests will enjoy the same favorite hot and cold handcrafted beverages, seasonal blends, and sweet and savory food items as they do at their neighborhood store. On select ships where a licensed store is available, guests will also have access to the popular retail products and benefits of the Starbucks Rewards program while at sea. Starbucks handcrafted espresso beverages will also be available at all main dining room and specialty restaurants, with select ships offering self-pour coffee stations at Garden Café, the three-meal buffet.

"We are proud to announce our extended partnership offering the most robust Starbucks experience at sea for our guests just days before we restart our operations in Seattle, Starbucks' hometown," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our teams both share a similar passion for providing meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect, and together we are delivering on that commitment."

Following the successful launch of the Company's first licensed store on Norwegian Bliss in 2018, Norwegian Joy, Sky, Getaway and Encore also offer a similar experience, with additional stores scheduled for Norwegian Gem, Epic, Breakaway, Pearl and Escape. Norwegian Sky was the first ship in the industry to pour Starbucks' Nitro Brew.