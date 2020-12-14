Norwegian Cruise Line : Wraps Up "Week of You"

Miami, FL, US - Dec 14, 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 53-year history of breaking boundaries, today concludes its most extensive travel partner engagement initiative to date, 'Week of You,' a complimentary five-day series featuring thoughtfully curated virtual events designed to inspire and support travel advisors as they prepare for the industry's highly-anticipated comeback and upcoming Wave season.

From Dec. 7 to 11, 2020 the cruise line engaged nearly 5,000 participants by providing lifestyle and educational workshops, featuring a stellar lineup of lifestyle experts and business leaders, including The New York Times best-selling author and wellness guru Jay Shetty, 'Queer Eye's' design buff Bobby Berk, award-wining winemaker and NCL partner Michael Mondavi, Karrikins Group founder Peter Sheahan, Facebook's Head of Travel Colleen Coulter and leading business communications expert and one of Amazon's best-selling authors Jill Schiefelbein.

Travel advisors were encouraged to rate their favorite session and will receive commemorative gifts, with a number of lucky viewers winninga three, five or seven-day cruise for two. From Dec. 9 to Dec. 31, participants have the opportunity win a home office makeover styled by Bobby Berk himself, by visiting the 'Week of You' siteand watching the full segment 'Set Yourself Up for Success: Home Office Makeover.' The winner will be announced on Jan. 4, 2021 on the Norwegian Cruise Line Partners First Facebook page.

The weeklong celebration culminated with a showstopping production of the Tony Award®-winning musical 'Million Dollar Quartet.' The guest-favorite act with residency on Norwegian Getaway, reunited the cast for the first time in several months to deliver an unforgettable performance for 'Week of You' participants.

'The past several days have been nothing short of inspiring,' said Katina Athanasiou, chief sales officer at Norwegian Cruise Line. 'The positive feedback we received from advisors about the quality programming, caliber of speakers and engaging content was spectacular. We were able to put them in a better place personally and professionally going into 2021 - this is exactly what we aimed to achieve. For us to succeed our partners need to succeed!'

For more information about 'Week of You' and to access the program's on-demand content, visit www.ncl.com/weekofyou. To download images from the 'Week of You' lifestyle and educational series, click here.

