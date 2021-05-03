Log in
    NCLH   BMG667211046

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.

(NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line : Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week By 'Giving Joy' to Educators Across the U.S. and Canada

05/03/2021 | 07:31am EDT
– The Cruise Line is Offering Teachers a Chance at 100 Free Cruises and Three Grand Prizes of $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for Their Schools –

– 'Norwegian's Giving Joy' Contest is Now Open and Accepting Nominations at www.nclgivingjoy.com from May 3June 4, 2021

MIAMI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition and celebration of the countless teachers who have spent the last 15 months giving their all to students across the U.S. and Canada during these unprecedented times, Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced the relaunch of its "Norwegian's Giving Joy" contest, which provides educators with free cruises and a chance to win up to $25,000 for their schools.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8667854-norwegian-cruise-line-teacher-appreciation-week/

"Norwegian's Giving Joy" acknowledges the often-undervalued work of educators and highlights the intersection between travel and education. First launched with astounding success in 2019, with over 1.4 million votes for more than 46,000 teachers, and a total prize of over $100,000 for schools across North America, the contest heralds these selfless warriors. This year's campaign is especially significant given the elevated demands of this profession under pressure.

"Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.  "Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. With 'Norwegian's Giving Joy,' we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they've helped shape so many of ours."

The month-long campaign runs from May 3 to June 4, 2021. The Cruise Line is asking for nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada who demonstrate a passion for bringing joy to the classroom, who relentlessly show up for their students – virtually or in person, – and who continue to motivate them every day. The top 100 educators with the most votes will win a seven-night cruise for two on voyages embarking from the U.S. and Canada through summer 2023.  The Grand Prize winner will be awarded with a $25,000 donation for his or her school, while the second and third place winners will receive a $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their schools. A virtual award ceremony will take place in August 2021.

"We have all had a teacher that has impacted our lives and helped define who we are today," said Sommer. "It is our responsibility to rally behind these incredible individuals and show them how grateful we truly are. While we were unable to host 'Norwegian's Giving Joy' in 2020, we are making up for it this year by offering 100 teachers, more than ever before, with free cruises.  We look forward to welcoming these educators on board our world-class fleet very, very soon."

Nicole Conlisk, educator at One World Middle School in the Bronx, N.Y. and the 2019 "Giving Joy" Grand Prize Winner said, "Norwegian Cruise Line recognizing what we do on a daily basis and sharing stories of how we each impact and inspire our students has brought awareness to the work we do as educators." The donation made by NCL and its partners provided the students of One World Middle School access to hands-on experiences including STEM curricula focused on mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering, technology education and an introduction to ballroom dancing. Conlisk continued, "Through the support provided by NCL, we hope to continue the STEM program, while also expanding the educational opportunities with courses in architecture, criminal science, robotics, musical theater and other performing arts, in the next school year."

To nominate a beloved teacher, to vote and for the contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

Norwegian Cruise Line

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwegian-cruise-line-celebrates-teacher-appreciation-week-by-giving-joy-to-educators-across-the-us-and-canada-301281562.html

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line


© PRNewswire 2021
