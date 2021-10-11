Norwegian Cruise Line to Livestream Great Cruise Comeback Press Panel

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT at www.greatcruisecomeback.com

Cruise Line Chief Executives, Seattle Officials and Former Commissioner of the U.S. FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Company's Return to Cruising from the U.S. with Norwegian Encore's Debut in Seattle

Norwegian Encore in Seattle

Industry innovator, Norwegian Cruise Line, will host a Great Cruise Comeback Press Panel to commemorate its highly anticipated return to cruising from the U.S. with the West-Coast debut of its newest innovative ship Norwegian Encore.

The event will stream live from the Port of Seattle on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT atwww.greatcruisecomeback.comand include a moderated Q&A session.

Norwegian Encore will embark on her inaugural season of Alaska voyages on Aug. 7, 2021, as the first of the Company's 17 ships to return to cruising in the U.S.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a 21-year history with Seattle, as it pioneered Alaska voyages from the city. Cruise line executives and other officials will discuss the exceptional onboard experience as well as the brand's commitment to the health and safety of its guests, crew and communities it visits, as well as its efforts to drive a positive impact on society and the environment.

Speakers to include:

Frank Del Rio , president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Harry Sommer , president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line

Howard Sherman , executive vice president of Onboard Revenue and Destination Services, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Chairman of the SailSAFE™ Global Health and Wellness Council

Stephen Metruck , executive director of the Port of Seattle

Andrea DeMarco , senior vice president of ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Tom Norwalk , president and CEO of Visit Seattle, will serve as moderator.

For speaker bios and headshots, click here.

To register for the livestream NCL Great Cruise Comeback Press Panel, please visit www.greatcruisecomeback.com using the password GREATCRUISECOMEBACK.

Norwegian Cruise Line recently restarted its cruise operations on July 25, 2021 following a more than 500-day suspension, with Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to theGreek Isles. On Aug. 7, 2021, Norwegian Encore, the company's newest innovative ship, will be the first in the fleet to return to service from the U.S., when she debuts in Seattle for her inaugural season ofAlaskacruises. The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the Company's SailSAFETM health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through Oct. 31, 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published atwww.ncl.com/sail-safe.

Travelers seeking the latest details about NCL's redeployment should clickhere.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visitwww.ncl.com.