May 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on record demand for cruise vacations to destinations like the Caribbean and higher ticket prices.

The cruise operator expects an adjusted profit of $1.32 per share for fiscal 2024, compared with its previous forecast of $1.23 per share. Analysts' on average expect annual profit of $1.30, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)