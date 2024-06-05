Cruise Vacation Guide to include a personalized welcome letter, pre-cruise information, reusable luggage tags and inserts.

MIAMI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has announced the relaunch of its Cruise Vacation Guide, bringing travelers a personalized portfolio inclusive of pre-cruise information before setting sail.

Received by guests prior to embarkation, the newly relaunched Cruise Vacation Guide will include a personalized welcome letter from Oceania Cruises President, Frank A. Del Rio, a 'Welcome Aboard' booklet with general cruise information and a deck-by-deck guide per vessel, four reusable luggage tags and personalized luggage tag inserts that are customized with the guest's name, sail date, ship and stateroom and color coordinated based on booking category.

While previously guests received a shore excursion booklet in their pre-cruise documents mailed directly to them, they will now be able to access a digital shore excursion overview booklet on the Oceania Cruises website under Shore Excursions, and through their booking portal, in addition to receiving a digital PDF of shore excursion offerings specific to their voyage.

"It's important to us that travelers sailing with Oceania Cruises enjoy a personalized and seamless experience from the time they book their voyage until their return home," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "While most other lines are making the shift to a fully digital experience, we are responding to our guests' preference for physical, in-hand documents, showing our dedication to meet the needs of our guests while also providing digital versions."

The Cruise Vacation Guide will be shipped to guests approximately 60 to 70 days prior to their embarkation date.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

