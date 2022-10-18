Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norwegian Energy Company ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOR   NO0010379266

NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA

(NOR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-18 am EDT
352.50 NOK   -0.70%
01:00pEU seeks to boost infrastructure protection after Nord Stream blasts
RE
07:43aNord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan
RE
10/17Equinor Mulls Up To $2.8 Billion Purchase of British Oilfields from China's CNOOC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EU seeks to boost infrastructure protection after Nord Stream blasts

10/18/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipline in Lubmin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday proposed stepping up measures to protect its critical infrastructure, with energy among its chief areas of focus following the possible sabotage last month of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Commission says EU members should prioritise energy, digital, transport and space infrastructure and accelerate work to improve preparedness for and responses to attacks and to increase international cooperation.

In the recommendation, which seeks to guide but does not bind EU countries, the EU executive encourages the bloc's 27 members to accelerate stress tests of entities operating critical infrastructure, particularly related to energy.

European states have raced to protect energy infrastructure ranging from Norwegian energy installations to German power lines after blaming the Nord Stream pipeline leaks on sabotage after they were discovered on Sept 26.

The Commission would advise national authorities on how to conduct such tests and how best to protect against physical or cyber threats to ensure a coordinated EU approach.

It would set out guidelines on cooperation required in the event of an incident disturbing the EU internal market and look into how best to handle an incident hitting undersea cables.

The recommendation also envisages greater coordination with international partners, notably NATO.

The Commission's aim is to accelerate and supplement measures in legislation on critical entities that are expected to come into force at the end of this year or the start of next.

Proposed in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they charge EU governments with identifying critical entities across a range of sectors including energy, banking, drinking water and public administration and carrying out risk assessments.

Larger entities, from electricity grids to hospitals or waste water systems, will also face new requirements and stronger supervision of their cyber security.

EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen will present the proposal to EU leaders at a two-day summit in Brussels that begins on Thursday.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA
01:00pEU seeks to boost infrastructure protection after Nord Stream blasts
RE
07:43aNord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan
RE
10/17Equinor Mulls Up To $2.8 Billion Purchase of British Oilfields from China's CNOOC
MT
10/13Equinor Produces First Oil at New Peregrino Platform Offshore Brazil
DJ
10/10Equinor's Head of International Exploration and Production Resigns
DJ
10/10Noreco Concludes All Major Offshore Lifts For Gas Field Redevelopment Project In Denmar..
MT
10/10Tyra Ii : Successful Completion of Final Offshore Lifting Campaign
AQ
10/07Norway inspects Europipe II subsea gas link to Germany
RE
10/04Equinor Completes 58-MW Solar Park In Poland
MT
10/04Norwegian Energy Says Process Module for Gas Field Redevelopment Project in Denmark Ins..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 140 M 961 M 961 M
Net income 2022 1 058 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2022 7 942 M 753 M 753 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 037 M 857 M 857 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Energy Company ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 355,00 NOK
Average target price 513,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Euan Campbell Shirlaw Chief Executive Officer
Riulf Karsten Rustad Executive Chairman
Marianne Wold Eide Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lie Director
Tone Kristin Omsted Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA131.12%857
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.46%315 754
CONOCOPHILLIPS63.98%150 676
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.10%70 853
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION130.01%62 575
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED37.55%60 054