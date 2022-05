Norwegian Energy : Noreco Q1 2022 Presentation

Focused on Delivery

Results Presentation: Q1 2022

10 May 2022

Delivering in Today's Context

Advantageously Positioned to Support Energy Security and Value Creation

Key Themes in the Current Landscape

▪ Structural change in the EU energy supply, particularly for gas - Replacement of c. 100bcm p.a. of gas imports requires pragmatism from policy makers

▪ Renewed and invigorated focus on Energy Security, for both Denmark and the EU - Denmark at forefront of Energy Transition, but also recognises necessity of gas in energy mix

▪ Supportive backdrop to deliver incremental gas production in short, medium and long-term Noreco's Role and Response to the Current Landscape

▪ Noreco's portfolio, and its potential, is consistent with these broader stakeholder objectives - Maintaining current strong operational performance with high uptime and operational efficiency - Completion of the Tyra redevelopment project, adding significant gas volumes from Q2-2023 - Acceleration of near-term opportunities, with seven infill drilling projects identified for sanction - Progressing mature projects, with focus on gas-weighting (e.g. infill drilling in 2023 and Adda) - Assessing potential for further growth in Denmark with Danish stakeholder support



Focused on Delivery

Maximising Value: Today and Tomorrow

Unlocks > 1 Tcfe(1) supporting long-term Danish and EU Energy Security Material Production and Cashflow once onstream Noreco is Fully-Funded to First Gas in Q2 2023

Monetise Remaining Economic Resources in the DUC Disciplined Capital Allocation that prioritises shareholder returns Continued Contribution to the Energy Transition

1) Gross volume potential of the Tyra redevelopment

