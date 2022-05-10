Norwegian Energy : Noreco Q1 2022 Report

Norwegian Energy Company ASA First Quarter 2022

Content Noreco First Quarter 2022 2 Highlights 3 Financial Review 7 Operational Review 12 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 13 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 14 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 15 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 16 Notes 17 Note 1: Accounting Principles 18 Note 2: Revenue 19 Note 3: Production Expenses 20 Note 4: Financial Income and Expenses 21 Note 5: Tax 23 Note 6: Intangible Assets 24 Note 7: Property, Plant and Equipment 25 Note 8: Trade Receivables and Other Current Assets 25 Note 9: Inventories 25 Note 10: Restricted Cash, Bank Deposits, Cash and Cash Equivalents 26 Note 11: Borrowings 27 Note 12: Trade Payables and Other Current Liabilities 28 Note 13: Financial Instruments 32 Note 14: Asset Retirement Obligations 33 Note 15: Shares and Share Capital 33 Note 16: Subsequent Events 34 Alternative Performance Measures 36 Information About Noreco 1

Highlights

First Quarter 2022 summary

Operational:

• Strong operating performance, with hydrocarbon production of 28.5 mboepd in the first quarter. This compares to 27.5 mboepd in Q4 2021. As a result, the annual production guidance for 2022 has been increased from of 23.5-25.5 mboepd to 24.5-26.5 mboepd

• High activity levels on the Tyra Redevelopment project with the successful sail away and completion of the offshore lift and installation campaign, seven out of eight platforms are now in place

Financial:

• Total revenues of USD 179.0 million in first quarter, with EBITDA of USD 106.8 million

• Total liquidity of USD 247 million at the end of first quarter, with cash on balance sheet of USD 146.8 million and available undrawn RBL capacity of USD 100 million

• Noreco continues to be fully funded to deliver the Tyra redevelopment project, with significant headroom based on current commodity price levels

Financial and operational summary Unit Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Total revenue USDm 179.0 175.3 105.2 EBITDA1) USDm 106.8 97.0 29.2 Adj. EBITDA1) USDm 107.6 99.1 63.4 Result before tax USDm (17.1) 35.4 (28.3) Net result for the period USDm (44.9) (27.9) (8.6) Net cash flow from operating activities2) USDm 87.0 69.0 (122.9) Investments in oil and gas assets USDm 52.5 66.9 55.8 Abandonment spent1) USDm 1.9 8.1 2.1 Reserve based lending facility - currently drawn USDm 900.0 900.0 751.2 Net interest-bearing debt1) USDm 1,145.6 1,163.4 1,051.8 Oil production mboepd 22.3 21.1 19.2 Gas production mboepd 6.2 6.3 6.6 Total production mboepd 28.5 27.5 25.8 Over/underlift mboepd (2.6) (0.6) (2.5) Realised Oil price USD/boe 99.9 78.7 60.4 +/- Effect of hedges USD/boe (31.2) (18.4) (4.5) Effective Oil price1) USD/boe 68.6 60.3 55.9

See the description of "Alternative performance measures" at the end of this report for definitions.

Q1 2021 reflects the payment of the VAT liability related to 2020 of USD 156 million, the payment date was delayed to Q1 2021 by the Danish government as a response to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy

Financial review

Selected data from consolidated statement of comprehensive income

All figures in USD million Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Total revenue 179.0 175.3 105.2 179.0 105.2 EBITDA 106.8 97.0 29.2 106.8 29.2 EBIT 69.7 66.2 3.8 69.7 3.8 Result before tax (17.1) 35.4 (28.3) (17.1) (28.3) Net result for the period (44.9) (27.9) (8.6) (44.9) (8.6) Earnings per share

(1.9) (1.2) (0.4) (1.9) (0.4)

The Company had revenues of USD 179.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 mainly related to oil and gas sales from the DUC fields; this compares to USD 175.3 million in the previous quarter. The increase compared to last quarter was related to increased realised oil and gas commodity prices, net of hedging effects.

Production expenses amounted to USD 66.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to USD 72.3 million in the previous quarter. Of this amount USD 70.7 million was directly attributable to the lifting and transport of the Company's oil and gas production and USD 4.7 million related to offshore insurance expenses, in addition to a positive impact of USD 6.3 million related to increased oil inventory, USD 4.6 million related to an under-lift adjustment and USD 2.3 million related to stock scrap cost. The cost per boe in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to USD 27.6 per boe compared to USD 27.0 per boe in the previous quarter. The current quarter is influenced by high activity on workovers to maintain base production.

Operating result (EBITDA) in the first quarter of 2022 was a profit of USD 106.8 million, compared to USD 97.0 million in previous quarter. This increase mainly relates to higher revenue as a result of the current oil and gas commodity price environment, in addition to lower production expenses.

Net Financial items amounted to an expense of USD 86.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to an expense ofUSD 30.8 million in the previous quarter. The increase in net financial cost was mainly related to a negative fair value adjustment on NOR13's embedded derivative compared to a minor positive fair value adjustment last quarter. The value of the NOR13's embedded derivative is influenced by the current quarters increase in Noreco's share price.

Income tax amounted to USD 27.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to USD 63.3 million for the previous quarter. The decrease in income tax was partly due to the difference in operating results and more significantly, the fact that the previous quarter included effects of FX adjustment on tax losses carried forward in DKK as well as adjustments to prior years taxes. YTD 2022 current income tax amounted to a cost of USD 4 million and deferred tax movements amounted to USD 24 million, which corresponds to a statutory 64 % tax on result before tax on hydrocarbon income in Noreco Oil Denmark and Noreco Petroleum Denmark, adjusted with the effects of investment uplift, effective 0 % tax on result before tax in Norway and UK and effective 22 % tax on result before tax in Noreco Olie- og Gasudvinding Denmark and Noreco DK Pipeline.

Net result for the first quarter of 2022 was a loss of USD 44.9 million, compared to a USD 27.9 million loss for the previous quarter.

Selected data from the consolidated statement of financial position

All figures in USD million

Total non-current assets Total current assets Total assets

Total equity

Interest bearing debt

Asset retirement obligations

31.03.2022

2,929.3

335.0

3,264.3

408.0

1,217.6

1,035.3

31.12.2021

2,806.9

283.0

3,089.9

492.2

1,204.3

1,029.2

31.03.2021

2,640.1

161.1

2,801.2

581.0

1,054.8

953.9

Total non-current assets amounted to USD 2.9 billion at the end of first quarter of 2022, of which USD 1.9 billion related to property, plant and equipment, in addition to intangible assets of USD 164.4 million, deferred tax asset of USD 606.1 million, derivatives related to the RBL interest swap of USD 38.2 million and USD 204.1 million in restricted cash, relating to cash pledged to Total as security for DUC cash call obligations, security against Nini/Cecilie abandonment costs and withheld taxes.

Total current assets amounted to USD 335.0 million at the end of first quarter of 2022, USD 36.6 million in trade- and other receivables, mainly related to oil and gas revenue, USD 16.0 million in prepayments mainly related to offshore insurance premium that has been paid in advance, USD 146.8 million of cash and USD 57.1 million related to inventory.

Total equity amounted to USD 408.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to USD 492.2 million at the end of Q4 2021. Decrease in equity was related to the loss for the period and fair value adjustment on hedges, partly offset by realization of hedges.

Interest-bearing debt amounted to USD 1.2 billion at the end of first quarter of 2022. The convertible bond loan NOR13 had a book value of USD 164.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. This is valued at amortised cost and the embedded derivatives are accounted for as a derivative liability at fair value through profit and loss. Noreco's USD 1.1 billion RBL facility, drawn at USD 900 million on 31 March 2022 and with maximum cash drawings capacity of USD 1.0 billion, had a book value of USD 859.0 million at the end of the first quarter. The senior unsecured bond loan NOR14 had a book value of USD 169.2 million at the end of the period. The RBL facility and the unsecured bond loan are valued at amortised cost. In addition, the interest-bearing debt includes deferred consideration with a book value of USD 25 million.

Asset retirement obligations amounted to USD 1,035.3 million at the end of first quarter of 2022, compared to USD 1,029.2 million at the end of Q4 2021. USD 967.2 million is related to the DUC assets, USD 63.7 million to Nini/Cecilie, USD 2.2 million to Lulita and USD 2.1 million to the Tyra F-3 pipeline. The Nini/Cecilie asset retirement obligation is secured through an escrow account of USD 64 million.

4