NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA

(NOFI)
Norwegian Finans : Bank Norwegian - Capital Markets Day 18 March 2021

03/18/2021 | 06:34am EDT
Agenda

Time 12:00 - 12:20

12:20 - 14:05

14:05 - 14.30

14:30 - 15:00

Topic

Our business model and strategy

Historic backdrop and strategic crossroads

Four cornerstones enabling growth

Speaker

Duration

Tine Wollebekk, Chief Executive Officer

20 min

Fredrik Mundal, Chief Marketing Officer

20 min

Klara-Lise Aasen, Chief Financial Officer

30 min

Karstein Holen, Chief Information Officer

Break

10 min

Peer Timo Andersen-Ulven, Chief Credit Risk Officer

25 min

Tore Andresen, Chief Operating Officer

Klara-Lise Aasen, Chief Financial Officer

20 min

Our ambitions and way forward

Tine Wollebekk, Chief Executive Officer

Next phase in our growth strategy and execution

Merete Eikeseth Gillund, Head of New Markets

25 min

QnA

30 min

  • 1. Customer insight and product simplicity

  • 2. Business and operating model

  • 3. Data driven risk assessments

  • 4. Resilient balance sheet and high profitability

Historic backdrop and strategic crossroads

Tine Wollebekk joined the bank as CEO in June 2017.

She formerly worked as Global Head of Financial Services at Telenor. She has also been country manager at SEB Norway and CEO of SEB Cards Norway.

Tine Wollebekk,

Chief Executive Officer

Key messages for today

Customer-centric and digital operating model

Clear strategic direction

Strong capitalisation and business model for growth

Clear long-term financial targets

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
