NPRO: Norwegian Property ASA – Key information relating to a potential subsequent offering

Oslo, Norway, 23 August 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 21 August 2020 where Norwegian Property ASA ('NPRO' or the 'Company') announced a private placement with gross proceeds of approximately NOK 1,1 billion (the 'Private Placement') and a potential subsequent offering (the 'Subsequent Offering').

In accordance with the continuing obligations for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the following key information is given with respect to the potential Subsequent Offering:

Date of announcement of the potential Subsequent Offering: 23 August 2020

Last day of trading including rights to receive subscription rights: 21 August 2020

First day of trading excluding rights to receive subscription rights: 24 August 2020

Record date: 25 August 2020

Maximum number of new shares: 2,492,143

Subscription price: NOK 11.30

Other information:

The Company contemplates, subject to the completion of the Private Placement, to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 2,492,143 new shares at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement, which, subject to applicable securities laws, will be directed towards shareholders of the Company as 21 August 2020 (as registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) on two days thereafter; the 'Record Date'), (i) who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the 'Eligible Shareholders').

The Subsequent Offering is subject to the approval by the Board of Directors of the Company and the publication of a prospectus.

For further information, please contact:

Bent Oustad, CEO, mob: +47 4801 6082, e-mail: bo@npro.no

Haavard Rønning, CFO, mob. +47 400 200 19, e-mail: hr@npro.no

Norwegian Property is a focused and fully integrated office property company with properties located mainly in the Oslo area in Norway. The portfolio is characterized by central location and attractive premises high quality tenants. The group's properties consist largely of office premises, associated warehousing and car parking, as well as retail and catering space. The company has identified four value drivers for long-term value creation; Marketing & letting, Property management, Property development and Transactions & finance. Norwegian Property is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker NPRO.

www.npro.no

