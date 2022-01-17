Log in
    NWE   AU000000NWE2

NORWEST ENERGY NL

(NWE)
Norwest Energy NL : Application for quotation of securities - NWE

01/17/2022 | 11:55pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NORWEST ENERGY NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NWE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

121,910,362

18/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NORWEST ENERGY NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

65078301505

1.3

ASX issuer code

NWE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NWEOB : OPTION EXPIRING 24-JAN-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NWE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

121,910,362

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

18/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

121,910,362

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00600000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Norwest Energy NL published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
