  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Norwest Energy NL
  News
  7. Summary
    NWE   AU000000NWE2

NORWEST ENERGY NL

(NWE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwest Energy NL : Managing Director Presentation to AGM

11/21/2021 | 04:44pm EST
ersonal use only

Managing Director's Presentation

to Annual General Meeting

22 November 2021

ersonal use only

Important Information

The information contained in this Presentation or subsequently provided to the Recipient of this Presentation whether orally or in writing by or on behalf of Norwest Energy NL ("NWE") or their respective employees, agents or consultants ("Information") is provided to the Recipients on the terms and conditions set out in this notice.

The Presentation contains reference to certain intentions, expectations and plans of NWE. Those intentions, expectations and plans may or may not be achieved. They are based on certain assumptions which may not be met or on which views may differ. The performance and operations of NWE may be influenced by a number of factors, many of which are outside the control of NWE. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by NWE or any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, that any intentions, expectations or plans will be achieved either totally or partially or that any particular rate of return will be achieved.

The Presentation does not purport to contain all the information that any existing or prospective investor may require. It is not intended to be a complete or accurate statement of material information. In all cases, before acting in reliance on any information, the Recipient should conduct its own investigation and analysis in relation to the business opportunity and should check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the Information and obtain independent and specific advice from appropriate professional advisers.

The Recipient should not treat the contents of this Presentation as advice relating to legal, taxation or investment matters and should consult its own advisers. NWE and its advisers take no responsibility for the contents of this Presentation.

NWE makes no representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information. NWE and its respective directors, employees, agents and consultants shall have no liability (including liability to any person by reason of negligence or negligent misstatement) for any statements, opinions, information or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from the Presentation, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.

NWE is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in

market

referenced throughout the Presentation and that all

material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant

and have not materiallychanged.

Prospective Resources are the estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be

project(s) and relate to undiscovered

accumulations. These estimates are quoted as gross (100%) and have both an

exploration, appraisal and evaluation is

required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable

2

ersonal use only

A Truly Transformational 12 Months

  • The Lockyer Deep-1 exploration well has confirmed a very significant conventional gas discovery
  • Results thus far exceed pre-drill High Case expectations
  • Encountered exceptional Kingia Sandstone reservoir quality
  • Pressure data indicates a very substantial gas column
  • Preparing for production testing early Q1 CY 2022
  • Appraisal commencing CY 2022

3

Investment Highlights

only

Huge Resource Potential

  • Structural mapping indicates Lockyer Deep discovery may extend across 92km2
  • Significant follow-on potential

Prime

Position

  • Situated in the sweet spot of the Perth Basin Permian play
  • Close to major infrastructure with route to Domgas and export markets

Strong Joint

Venture

  • JV with Operator Energy Resources Limited
  • Excellent operational performance
  • Strong working relationship

Well

Funded

  • Existing cash and future options proceeds support next 12 months testing and appraisal program

ersonal use

Lean

Organisation

  • Small, nimble team
  • Rationalised portfolio for 100% focus on onshore Permian play
  • Engaging specialist advisors as required to grow the business

The Right

Time

  • Increasing demand for Natural Gas as a cleaner fuel for the transition to renewables

Multiple Pathways to

Deliver Shareholder Return

  • Focused on shareholder return with multiple commercialisation options for maximum shareholder benefit

Transformative Period Ahead

  • Lockyer Deep-1 flow test pending
  • CY 22 and CY23 expected to deliver ongoing high-impact catalysts

4

only

Corporate Snapshot

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

A$0.024

5.5B

605M

Share price

Shares

Listed

(19 Nov 21)

on issue

Options

HISTORICAL SHARE PRICE

A$132M

A$9M

Nil

$123M

Market

Cash & Future ITM

Debt

Enterprise Value

Capitalisation

Option Proceeds

OWNERSHIP

use

$0.040

Volume

ClosePrice

A$

$0.030

$0.020

1,000

750

(m)

500

Volume

19.7%

62.2%18.1%

Mineral Resources

Remaining Top 20

ersonal

$0.010

$-

Nov-2020

Feb-2021

May-2021

Aug-2021

250

Other

-

5

Disclaimer

Norwest Energy NL published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 21:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,30 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net income 2021 -0,45 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2021 3,43 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -70,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 133 M 96,8 M 96,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 39,8x
EV / Sales 2021 106x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart NORWEST ENERGY NL
Duration : Period :
Norwest Energy NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEST ENERGY NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iain Smith Managing Director & Executive Director
Jo-Ann Long Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ernest Anthony Myers Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce Frederick William Clement Independent Non-Executive Director
Dean Powell Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEST ENERGY NL433.33%97
CONOCOPHILLIPS74.07%91 812
EOG RESOURCES, INC.71.81%50 131
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED66.92%47 573
CNOOC LIMITED12.81%46 416
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY54.94%43 080