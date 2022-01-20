Norwest Minerals : Arunta West soil chemistry results

Land Access

Importantly, all Arunta West project tenements are covered by fully executed Land Access Agreements with the Tjamu Tjamu people and supported by a Mining Entry Permit issued to Norwest last year by the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs.

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Norwest Minerals Limited.

