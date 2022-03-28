NORWOOD FINANCIAL : AND WAYNE BANK ANNOUNCE NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - Form 8-K

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP AND WAYNE BANK ANNOUNCE

NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 28, 2022

On March 28, 2022, Norwood Financial Corp (the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Market: NWFL) announced that James O. Donnelly had accepted an offer (the "Offer") to become President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the "Bank"), effective upon his first day of employment with the Company, anticipated to be in early May, 2022. Following his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer, he will also be appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank (the "Board"). Mr. Lewis J. Critelli, current President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank previously announced his intention to retire during the first half of 2022, subject to the successful completion of a search process for a successor. Mr. Critelli intends to continue serving as a director of the Company and Bank upon his retirement as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Donnelly joins the Company with over 30 years of banking experience, most recently with Bangor Savings Bank where he served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Donnelly will bring to the chief executive officer role substantial experience and leadership skills in the areas of commercial lending, retail and mortgage banking, credit, financial management, wealth management and franchise growth through acquisition and market expansion. Mr. Donnelly has a long and distinguished history of community service, including in the areas of healthcare, higher education and the United Way.

Mr. Critelli remarked, "Jim is an experienced, dedicated and successful community banker. We look forward to Jim joining the Company and the Bank in this key leadership role.