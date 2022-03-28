Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Norwood Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWFL   US6695491075

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

(NWFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORWOOD FINANCIAL : AND WAYNE BANK ANNOUNCE NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - Form 8-K

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP AND WAYNE BANK ANNOUNCE

NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 28, 2022

On March 28, 2022, Norwood Financial Corp (the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Market: NWFL) announced that James O. Donnelly had accepted an offer (the "Offer") to become President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the "Bank"), effective upon his first day of employment with the Company, anticipated to be in early May, 2022. Following his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer, he will also be appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank (the "Board"). Mr. Lewis J. Critelli, current President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank previously announced his intention to retire during the first half of 2022, subject to the successful completion of a search process for a successor. Mr. Critelli intends to continue serving as a director of the Company and Bank upon his retirement as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Donnelly joins the Company with over 30 years of banking experience, most recently with Bangor Savings Bank where he served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Donnelly will bring to the chief executive officer role substantial experience and leadership skills in the areas of commercial lending, retail and mortgage banking, credit, financial management, wealth management and franchise growth through acquisition and market expansion. Mr. Donnelly has a long and distinguished history of community service, including in the areas of healthcare, higher education and the United Way.

Mr. Critelli remarked, "Jim is an experienced, dedicated and successful community banker. We look forward to Jim joining the Company and the Bank in this key leadership role.

We welcome him and his wife, Melissa, to the Bank and to our Community." He has an MBA from Post University, a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maine, as well as leadership courses from various banking schools. He and his wife plan to relocate to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company's stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "NWFL".

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words "believes", "anticipates", "contemplates", "expects", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company's results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: Kristen E. Lancia, CFMP

Assistant Vice President & Marketing Officer

Phone: (570) 253-8594

kristen.lancia@waynebank.com

www.waynebank.com

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
05:05pNorwood Financial Appoints James Donnelly CEO
MT
04:54pNORWOOD FINANCIAL : AND WAYNE BANK ANNOUNCE NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - Fo..
PU
04:33pNORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pNorwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank Announce New President and Chief Executive Office..
AQ
03/18NORWOOD FINANCIAL : Wayne Bank Offers Advice to Protect Against Fraud
PU
03/11NORWOOD FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
03/11NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/11Norwood Financial Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 a Share, Payable May 2 to Share..
MT
03/11Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
03/11Norwood Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on May 2, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,4 M - -
Net income 2021 24,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,55x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 234 M 234 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Norwood Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lewis J. Critelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Lance CFO, Secretary & Investor Relations Contact
William W. Davis Chairman
Robert J. Mancuso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth A. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.10.23%234
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%160 964
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.71%75 027
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%68 271
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.90%59 572
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.36%57 818