NORWOOD FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS (Form 8-K)
07/23/2021 | 09:08am EDT
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
Honesdale, Pennsylvania - July 23, 2021
Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced record earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $5,755,000, which was $4,267,000, or 287%, higher than the similar period of last year. The increase reflects the benefits derived from the Company's acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. ('UpState'), which closed on July 7, 2020, and fee income related to Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.70 in the 2021 period compared to $0.24 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.15%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 13.63%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $11,296,000, which is $6,729,000 higher than the same six-month period of 2020 due to the benefits derived from the acquisition of UpState and PPP fees earned. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.38 compared to $0.73 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The annualized return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.16%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 13.53%.
Total assets as of June 30, 2021 were $2.026 billion, with loans receivable of $1.387 billion, deposits of $1.689 billion and stockholders' equity of $200.5 million. Loans receivable increased $398.0 million since June 30, 2020, while total deposits increased
$602.7 million. The increases reflect the balances acquired from UpState and the impact from economic stimulus, including loans originated through the PPP. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company originated 755 new PPP loans totaling $56.8 million, and had a total of $77.6 million of PPP loans forgiven. As of June 30, 2021, the total of all PPP loans outstanding was $74.2 million.
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $16,263,000, an increase of $6,175,000 compared to the same period in 2020. A $424.5 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.44%, compared to 3.25% in the same period of 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 3.75% during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 43 basis points to 0.43%. Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $32,244,000, which was $12,253,000 higher than the same period in 2020, due to the higher volume of interest-earning assets. The net interest margin (fte) was 3.51% in the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 3.36% during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the net interest margin (fte) reflects the growth in average loans outstanding resulting from the acquisition of UpState.
Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, totaled $2,187,000, compared to $1,392,000 for the same period in 2020. The increase is due primarily to a $695,000 increase in service charges and fees related to the acquisition of UpState. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, other income totaled $4,176,000, compared to $3,047,000 in the 2020 period. Service charges on deposits and fees on loans increased $881,000, net, while earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies also increased $148,000.
Other expenses totaled $9,492,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1,400,000, compared to the $8,092,000 for the same period of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, other expenses totaled $18,944,000, compared to $15,152,000 for the same period in 2020. The increases reflect the costs of operations acquired from UpState, including four new Community Offices.
Mr. Critelli commented, 'Our results for the first half of 2021 reflect the positive impact of, and earnings accretion resulting from, our acquisition of UpState, as well as the continued impact of economic stimulus on our earnings and balance sheet. We look forward to continuing to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.'
Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company's stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'NWFL'.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words 'believes', 'anticipates', 'contemplates', 'expects', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company's results of operation and financial
condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.
The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:
Three months ended
June 30
Six months ended
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Interest Income
$
16,053
$
9,867
$
31,829
$
19,532
Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate
210
221
415
459
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$
16,263
$
10,088
$
32,244
$
19,991
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders' equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.
The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
Three months ended
June 30
Six months ended
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average equity
$
199,777
$
143,472
$
198,689
$
142,217
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(29,762
)
(11,530
)
(29,780
)
(11,541
)
Average tangible equity
$
170,015
$
131,942
$
168,909
$
130,676
Contact: William S. Lance
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
34,831
$
15,387
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
170,342
67,989
Cash and cash equivalents
205,173
83,376
Securities available for sale
333,636
196,735
Loans receivable
1,386,654
988,679
Less: Allowance for loan losses
15,340
10,312
Net loans receivable
1,371,314
978,367
Regulatory stock, at cost
4,084
3,677
Bank premises and equipment, net
17,298
14,040
Bank owned life insurance
39,665
39,183
Foreclosed real estate owned
844
965
Accrued interest receivable
6,190
4,383
Goodwill
29,266
11,331
Other intangible assets
461
191
Other assets
17,633
22,293
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,025,564
$
1,354,541
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
435,824
$
284,754
Interest-bearing
1,253,117
801,484
Total deposits
1,688,941
1,086,238
Short-term borrowings
83,599
55,204
Other borrowings
36,259
50,823
Accrued interest payable
1,462
2,826
Other liabilities
14,804
16,786
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,825,065
1,211,877
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares
-
-
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2021: 8,243,556 shares, 2020: 6,342,568 shares
825
634
Surplus
95,951
49,778
Retained earnings
100,818
87,939
Treasury stock, at cost: 2021: 21,568 shares, 2020: 13,778 shares
(656
)
(469
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,561
4,782
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
200,499
142,664
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,025,564
$
1,354,541
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
16,102
$
10,767
$
32,248
$
21,450
Securities
1,356
1,063
2,468
2,242
Other
59
19
102
25
Total Interest income
17,517
11,849
34,818
23,717
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,205
1,630
2,459
3,420
Short-term borrowings
73
73
142
184
Other borrowings
186
279
388
581
Total Interest expense
1,464
1,982
2,989
4,185
NET INTEREST INCOME
16,053
9,867
31,829
19,532
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
1,500
1,300
3,000
2,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
14,553
8,567
28,829
17,532
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees
1,532
837
2,782
1,901
Income from fiduciary activities
181
175
341
328
Net realized gains on sales of securities
-
-
21
38
Gains on sales of loans, net
109
65
138
121
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
194
212
568
420
Other
171
103
326
239
Total other income
2,187
1,392
4,176
3,047
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
5,171
3,289
10,125
7,065
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
1,186
906
2,406
1,875
Data processing and related operations
562
466
1,166
903
Taxes, other than income
229
214
534
427
Professional fees
343
225
883
443
FDIC Insurance assessment
154
42
335
42
Foreclosed real estate
13
(2
)
42
14
Amortization of intangibles
34
21
68
44
Merger related
-
1,597
0
1,597
Other
1,800
1,334
3,385
2,742
Total other expenses
9,492
8,092
18,944
15,152
INCOME BEFORE TAX
7,248
1,867
14,061
5,427
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
1,493
379
2,765
860
NET INCOME
$
5,755
$
1,488
$
11,296
$
4,567
Basic earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.24
$
1.38
$
0.73
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.24
$
1.38
$
0.73
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
2021
2020
Net interest income
$
16,053
$
9,867
Net income
5,755
1,488
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
3.32
%
3.03
%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.44
%
3.25
%
Return on average assets
1.15
%
0.45
%
Return on average equity
11.59
%
4.17
%
Return on average tangible equity
13.63
%
4.54
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.24
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.24
For the Six Months Ended June 30
2021
2020
Net interest income
$
31,829
$
19,532
Net income
11,296
4,567
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
3.39
%
3.12
%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.51
%
3.36
%
Return on average assets
1.16
%
0.72
%
Return on average equity
11.49
%
6.46
%
Return on average tangible equity
13.53
%
7.03
%
Basic earnings per share
$
1.38
$
0.73
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.38
$
0.73
As of June 30
2021
2020
Total assets
$
2,025,564
$
1,354,541
Total loans receivable
1,386,654
988,679
Allowance for loan losses
15,340
10,312
Total deposits
1,688,941
1,086,238
Stockholders' equity
200,499
142,664
Trust assets under management
180,602
149,535
Book value per share
$
24.47
$
22.62
Tangible book value per share
$
20.85
$
20.80
Equity to total assets
9.90
%
10.53
%
Allowance to total loans receivable
1.11
%
1.04
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.28
%
0.30
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.24
%
0.29
%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30
March
December 31
September 30
June 30
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
34,831
$
20,364
$
19,445
$
23,874
$
15,387
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
170,342
190,135
92,248
100,566
67,989
Cash and cash equivalents
205,173
210,499
111,693
124,440
83,376
Securities available for sale
333,636
275,224
226,586
197,436
196,735
Loans receivable
1,386,654
1,421,568
1,410,732
1,414,662
988,679
Less: Allowance for loan losses
15,340
14,509
13,150
11,674
10,312
Net loans receivable
1,371,314
1,407,059
1,397,582
1,402,988
978,367
Regulatory stock, at cost
4,084
4,043
3,981
3,876
3,677
Bank owned life insurance
39,665
39,471
39,608
39,400
39,183
Bank premises and equipment, net
17,298
17,648
17,814
18,124
14,040
Foreclosed real estate owned
844
844
965
965
965
Goodwill and other intangibles
29,727
29,785
29,820
30,778
11,522
Other assets
23,823
25,263
23,815
24,100
26,676
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,025,564
$
2,009,836
$
1,851,864
$
1,842,107
$
1,354,541
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
435,824
$
415,395
$
359,559
$
372,237
$
284,754
Interest-bearing deposits
1,253,117
1,269,793
1,175,826
1,143,685
801,484
Total deposits
1,688,941
1,685,188
1,535,385
1,515,922
1,086,238
Borrowings
119,858
112,283
105,762
115,732
106,027
Other liabilities
16,266
17,258
15,932
19,906
19,612
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,825,065
1,814,729
1,657,079
1,651,560
1,211,877
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
200,499
195,107
194,785
190,547
142,664
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,025,564
$
2,009,836
$
1,851,864
$
1,842,107
$
1,354,541
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Three months ended
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
16,102
$
16,146
$
16,336
$
16,260
$
10,767
Securities
1,356
1,112
1,064
1,031
1,063
Other
59
43
29
18
19
Total interest income
17,517
17,301
17,429
17,309
11,849
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,205
1,255
1,514
1,676
1,630
Borrowings
259
270
301
303
352
Total interest expense
1,464
1,525
1,815
1,979
1,982
NET INTEREST INCOME
16,053
15,776
15,614
15,330
9,867
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
1,500
1,500
1,600
1,850
1,300
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
