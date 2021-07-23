Log in
NORWOOD FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS (Form 8-K)

07/23/2021
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

Honesdale, Pennsylvania - July 23, 2021

Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced record earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $5,755,000, which was $4,267,000, or 287%, higher than the similar period of last year. The increase reflects the benefits derived from the Company's acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. ('UpState'), which closed on July 7, 2020, and fee income related to Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.70 in the 2021 period compared to $0.24 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.15%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 13.63%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $11,296,000, which is $6,729,000 higher than the same six-month period of 2020 due to the benefits derived from the acquisition of UpState and PPP fees earned. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.38 compared to $0.73 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The annualized return on average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.16%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 13.53%.

Total assets as of June 30, 2021 were $2.026 billion, with loans receivable of $1.387 billion, deposits of $1.689 billion and stockholders' equity of $200.5 million. Loans receivable increased $398.0 million since June 30, 2020, while total deposits increased

1

$602.7 million. The increases reflect the balances acquired from UpState and the impact from economic stimulus, including loans originated through the PPP. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company originated 755 new PPP loans totaling $56.8 million, and had a total of $77.6 million of PPP loans forgiven. As of June 30, 2021, the total of all PPP loans outstanding was $74.2 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $16,263,000, an increase of $6,175,000 compared to the same period in 2020. A $424.5 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.44%, compared to 3.25% in the same period of 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 3.75% during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 43 basis points to 0.43%. Net interest income (fte) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $32,244,000, which was $12,253,000 higher than the same period in 2020, due to the higher volume of interest-earning assets. The net interest margin (fte) was 3.51% in the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 3.36% during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the net interest margin (fte) reflects the growth in average loans outstanding resulting from the acquisition of UpState.

Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, totaled $2,187,000, compared to $1,392,000 for the same period in 2020. The increase is due primarily to a $695,000 increase in service charges and fees related to the acquisition of UpState. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, other income totaled $4,176,000, compared to $3,047,000 in the 2020 period. Service charges on deposits and fees on loans increased $881,000, net, while earnings and proceeds on bank-owned life insurance policies also increased $148,000.

2

Other expenses totaled $9,492,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1,400,000, compared to the $8,092,000 for the same period of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, other expenses totaled $18,944,000, compared to $15,152,000 for the same period in 2020. The increases reflect the costs of operations acquired from UpState, including four new Community Offices.

Mr. Critelli commented, 'Our results for the first half of 2021 reflect the positive impact of, and earnings accretion resulting from, our acquisition of UpState, as well as the continued impact of economic stimulus on our earnings and balance sheet. We look forward to continuing to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.'

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company's stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'NWFL'.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words 'believes', 'anticipates', 'contemplates', 'expects', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company's results of operation and financial

3

condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

Three months ended
June 30 		Six months ended
June 30
(dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020

Net Interest Income

$ 16,053 $ 9,867 $ 31,829 $ 19,532

Taxable equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate

210 221 415 459

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 16,263 $ 10,088 $ 32,244 $ 19,991

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders' equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

4

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Three months ended
June 30 		Six months ended
June 30
(dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020

Average equity

$ 199,777 $ 143,472 $ 198,689 $ 142,217

Average goodwill and other intangibles

(29,762 ) (11,530 ) (29,780 ) (11,541 )

Average tangible equity

$ 170,015 $ 131,942 $ 168,909 $ 130,676

Contact: William S. Lance

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

570-253-8505

www.waynebank.com

5

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

June 30
2021 2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$ 34,831 $ 15,387

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

170,342 67,989

Cash and cash equivalents

205,173 83,376

Securities available for sale

333,636 196,735

Loans receivable

1,386,654 988,679

Less: Allowance for loan losses

15,340 10,312

Net loans receivable

1,371,314 978,367

Regulatory stock, at cost

4,084 3,677

Bank premises and equipment, net

17,298 14,040

Bank owned life insurance

39,665 39,183

Foreclosed real estate owned

844 965

Accrued interest receivable

6,190 4,383

Goodwill

29,266 11,331

Other intangible assets

461 191

Other assets

17,633 22,293

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,025,564 $ 1,354,541

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$ 435,824 $ 284,754

Interest-bearing

1,253,117 801,484

Total deposits

1,688,941 1,086,238

Short-term borrowings

83,599 55,204

Other borrowings

36,259 50,823

Accrued interest payable

1,462 2,826

Other liabilities

14,804 16,786

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,825,065 1,211,877

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares

- -

Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2021: 8,243,556 shares, 2020: 6,342,568 shares

825 634

Surplus

95,951 49,778

Retained earnings

100,818 87,939

Treasury stock, at cost: 2021: 21,568 shares, 2020: 13,778 shares

(656 ) (469 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,561 4,782

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

200,499 142,664

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,025,564 $ 1,354,541

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
2021 2020 2021 2020

INTEREST INCOME

Loans receivable, including fees

$ 16,102 $ 10,767 $ 32,248 $ 21,450

Securities

1,356 1,063 2,468 2,242

Other

59 19 102 25

Total Interest income

17,517 11,849 34,818 23,717

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,205 1,630 2,459 3,420

Short-term borrowings

73 73 142 184

Other borrowings

186 279 388 581

Total Interest expense

1,464 1,982 2,989 4,185

NET INTEREST INCOME

16,053 9,867 31,829 19,532

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

1,500 1,300 3,000 2,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

14,553 8,567 28,829 17,532

OTHER INCOME

Service charges and fees

1,532 837 2,782 1,901

Income from fiduciary activities

181 175 341 328

Net realized gains on sales of securities

- - 21 38

Gains on sales of loans, net

109 65 138 121

Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies

194 212 568 420

Other

171 103 326 239

Total other income

2,187 1,392 4,176 3,047

OTHER EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

5,171 3,289 10,125 7,065

Occupancy, furniture and equipment

1,186 906 2,406 1,875

Data processing and related operations

562 466 1,166 903

Taxes, other than income

229 214 534 427

Professional fees

343 225 883 443

FDIC Insurance assessment

154 42 335 42

Foreclosed real estate

13 (2 ) 42 14

Amortization of intangibles

34 21 68 44

Merger related

- 1,597 0 1,597

Other

1,800 1,334 3,385 2,742

Total other expenses

9,492 8,092 18,944 15,152

INCOME BEFORE TAX

7,248 1,867 14,061 5,427

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,493 379 2,765 860

NET INCOME

$ 5,755 $ 1,488 $ 11,296 $ 4,567

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.70 $ 0.24 $ 1.38 $ 0.73

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.70 $ 0.24 $ 1.38 $ 0.73

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30

2021 2020

Net interest income

$ 16,053 $ 9,867

Net income

5,755 1,488

Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)

3.32 % 3.03 %

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

3.44 % 3.25 %

Return on average assets

1.15 % 0.45 %

Return on average equity

11.59 % 4.17 %

Return on average tangible equity

13.63 % 4.54 %

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.70 $ 0.24

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.70 $ 0.24

For the Six Months Ended June 30

2021 2020

Net interest income

$ 31,829 $ 19,532

Net income

11,296 4,567

Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)

3.39 % 3.12 %

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

3.51 % 3.36 %

Return on average assets

1.16 % 0.72 %

Return on average equity

11.49 % 6.46 %

Return on average tangible equity

13.53 % 7.03 %

Basic earnings per share

$ 1.38 $ 0.73

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.38 $ 0.73

As of June 30

2021 2020

Total assets

$ 2,025,564 $ 1,354,541

Total loans receivable

1,386,654 988,679

Allowance for loan losses

15,340 10,312

Total deposits

1,688,941 1,086,238

Stockholders' equity

200,499 142,664

Trust assets under management

180,602 149,535

Book value per share

$ 24.47 $ 22.62

Tangible book value per share

$ 20.85 $ 20.80

Equity to total assets

9.90 % 10.53 %

Allowance to total loans receivable

1.11 % 1.04 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.28 % 0.30 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.24 % 0.29 %
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30 March December 31 September 30 June 30
2021 2021 2020 2020 2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$ 34,831 $ 20,364 $ 19,445 $ 23,874 $ 15,387

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

170,342 190,135 92,248 100,566 67,989

Cash and cash equivalents

205,173 210,499 111,693 124,440 83,376

Securities available for sale

333,636 275,224 226,586 197,436 196,735

Loans receivable

1,386,654 1,421,568 1,410,732 1,414,662 988,679

Less: Allowance for loan losses

15,340 14,509 13,150 11,674 10,312

Net loans receivable

1,371,314 1,407,059 1,397,582 1,402,988 978,367

Regulatory stock, at cost

4,084 4,043 3,981 3,876 3,677

Bank owned life insurance

39,665 39,471 39,608 39,400 39,183

Bank premises and equipment, net

17,298 17,648 17,814 18,124 14,040

Foreclosed real estate owned

844 844 965 965 965

Goodwill and other intangibles

29,727 29,785 29,820 30,778 11,522

Other assets

23,823 25,263 23,815 24,100 26,676

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,025,564 $ 2,009,836 $ 1,851,864 $ 1,842,107 $ 1,354,541

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$ 435,824 $ 415,395 $ 359,559 $ 372,237 $ 284,754

Interest-bearing deposits

1,253,117 1,269,793 1,175,826 1,143,685 801,484

Total deposits

1,688,941 1,685,188 1,535,385 1,515,922 1,086,238

Borrowings

119,858 112,283 105,762 115,732 106,027

Other liabilities

16,266 17,258 15,932 19,906 19,612

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,825,065 1,814,729 1,657,079 1,651,560 1,211,877

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

200,499 195,107 194,785 190,547 142,664

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,025,564 $ 2,009,836 $ 1,851,864 $ 1,842,107 $ 1,354,541
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30
Three months ended 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020

INTEREST INCOME

Loans receivable, including fees

$ 16,102 $ 16,146 $ 16,336 $ 16,260 $ 10,767

Securities

1,356 1,112 1,064 1,031 1,063

Other

59 43 29 18 19

Total interest income

17,517 17,301 17,429 17,309 11,849

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

1,205 1,255 1,514 1,676 1,630

Borrowings

259 270 301 303 352

Total interest expense

1,464 1,525 1,815 1,979 1,982

NET INTEREST INCOME

16,053 15,776 15,614 15,330 9,867

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

1,500 1,500 1,600 1,850 1,300

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

14,553 14,276 14,014 13,480 8,567

OTHER INCOME

Service charges and fees

1,532 1,247 1,913 1,301 837

Income from fiduciary activities

181 160 150 205 175

Net realized gains on sales of securities

- 21 - 33 -

Gains on sales of loans, net

109 29 241 164 65

Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies

194 374 208 217 212

Other

171 158 149 152 103

Total other income

2,187 1,989 2,661 2,072 1,392

OTHER EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

5,171 4,953 5,243 4,812 3,289

Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net

1,186 1,220 1,165 1,109 906

Foreclosed real estate

13 30 8 31 (2 )

FDIC insurance assessment

154 181 213 144 42

Merger related

- - 66 386 1,597

Other

2,968 3,068 3,214 2,898 2,260

Total other expenses

9,492 9,452 9,909 9,380 8,092

INCOME BEFORE TAX

7,248 6,813 6,766 6,172 1,867

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,493 1,271 1,253 1,173 379

NET INCOME

$ 5,755 $ 5,542 $ 5,513 $ 4,999 $ 1,488

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.24

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.24

Book Value per share

$ 24.47 $ 23.82 $ 23.72 $ 23.30 $ 22.62

Tangible Book Value per share

20.85 20.20 20.10 19.55 20.80

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.15 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.11 % 0.45 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

11.59 % 11.39 % 11.32 % 10.64 % 4.17 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized)

13.63 % 13.42 % 13.46 % 11.75 % 4.54 %

Net interest spread (fte)

3.32 % 3.46 % 3.50 % 3.55 % 3.03 %

Net interest margin (fte)

3.44 % 3.59 % 3.65 % 3.73 % 3.25 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.11 % 1.02 % 0.93 % 0.83 % 1.04 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.19 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.14 % 0.03 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.28 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.30 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.24 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.29 %

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
