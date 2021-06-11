Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Norwood Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWFL   US6695491075

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

(NWFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend

06/11/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONESDALE, Pa., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ Global Market - NWFL) and its subsidiary Wayne Bank announced that the Board of Directors declared a $.26 per share cash dividend, which is payable August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2021. The $.26 per share equals the per share dividend declared in the prior quarter and represents a 4.0% increase over the cash dividend declared in the second quarter of 2020.

Mr. Critelli commented, “The Board is extremely pleased to provide our shareholders with this quarterly dividend. It reflects the Company’s financial strength and strong capital position which has contributed to our solid performance.”

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. As of March 31, 2021, Norwood had total assets of $2.010 billion, loans outstanding of $1.422 billion, total deposits of $1.685 billion and total capital of $195.1 million. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements.
The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, and therefore readers should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to pay or increase cash dividends in the future, the continued financial strength, solid performance and strong capital position of the Company, changes in federal and state laws, changes in the absolute and relative levels of interest rates, the potential adverse impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Norwood’s financial condition and results of operations, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, costs associated with cybercrime, general economic conditions and the effectiveness of governmental responses thereto. Norwood Financial Corp does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

CONTACT: William Lance
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
(570) 253-8505
www.waynebank.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
08:15aNorwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
05/07NORWOOD FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04/30NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, F..
AQ
04/30Norwood Financial Corp Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
04/23NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
04/23NORWOOD FINANCIAL  : Earnings Flash (NWFL) NORWOOD FINANCIAL Posts Q1 EPS $0.67
MT
04/23Norwood Financial Corp Announces First Quarter Earnings
GL
03/30NORWOOD FINANCIAL  : Launches Stock Repurchase Program
MT
03/30NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03/30Norwood Financial Corp Announces Stock Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52,8 M - -
Net income 2020 15,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2019 7,98x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 261
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Norwood Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lewis J. Critelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Lance CFO, Secretary & Investor Relations Contact
William W. Davis Chairman
Robert J. Mancuso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth A. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.-3.63%206
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.41%176 870
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.52%74 874
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.25.13%73 454
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.39%62 787
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.22%57 193