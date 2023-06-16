Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Norwood Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWFL   US6695491075

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

(NWFL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:27 2023-06-15 pm EDT
29.34 USD   +2.19%
08:16aNorwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
08:15aNorwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
05/12Tranche Update on Norwood Financial Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 30, 2021.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend

06/16/2023 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONESDALE, Pa., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ Global Market - NWFL) and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a $.29 per share cash dividend, which is payable August 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023. The $.29 per share equals the per share dividend declared in the first quarter of 2023, and represents a 3.6% increase over the cash dividend declared in the second quarter of 2022.

Mr. Donnelly commented, “The Board is extremely pleased to provide our shareholders with this quarterly dividend. It reflects the Company’s financial strength and strong capital position which has contributed to our solid performance.”

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. As of March 31, 2023, Norwood had total assets of $2.104 billion, loans outstanding of $1.536 billion, total deposits of $1.756 billion and total capital of $176.4 million. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL.”

Forward-Looking Statements.
The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, and therefore readers should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to pay or increase cash dividends in the future, the continued financial strength, solid performance and strong capital position of the Company, changes in federal and state laws, changes in the absolute and relative levels of interest rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, costs associated with cybercrime, general economic conditions and the effectiveness of governmental responses thereto. Norwood Financial Corp does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

CONTACT:William Lance
 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
 (570) 253-8505
 www.waynebank.com

All news about NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
08:16aNorwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
08:15aNorwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
05/12Tranche Update on Norwood Financial Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 30, ..
CI
05/12Tranche Update on Norwood Financial Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 20..
CI
04/28Norwood Financial Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial St..
AQ
04/28Norwood Financial Corp Holds Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
GL
04/28Norwood Financial Corp Holds Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
AQ
04/25Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Announces Addition to its Mortgage Team
PU
04/25Norwood Financial to Seek Acquisitions
CI
04/25Transcript : Norwood Financial Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77,4 M - -
Net income 2022 29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Norwood Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James O. Donnelly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Lance CFO, Secretary & Investor Relations Contact
Lewis J. Critelli Chairman
Robert J. Mancuso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth A. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.-12.26%236
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%173 035
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.85%74 710
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%49 513
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.24%47 659
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.94%41 127
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer