Norwood Financial : Joseph J. Mahon Joins Wayne Bank's Commercial Lending Management Team

Honesdale, PA - Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce that Joseph ("Joe") J. Mahon has joined the Bank as a Senior Vice President and Commercial Lending Market Team Leader. He will serve as a Commercial Lending Team Leader for Wayne Bank's Bank of the Finger Lakes brand. Joe has served the Greater Binghamton area for more than 15 years and will continue to work with businesses in the area.

"I am so happy to welcome Joe to our outstanding commercial lending team. With over 21 years of leadership experience, business lending expertise, and local knowledge of the Greater Binghamton Area, Joe will be an asset to our Bank of the Finger Lakes commercial lending team, as well as businesses across the region," said Mr. Donnelly.

Joe holds an MBA from Binghamton University and a BA from Villanova University. He is a current board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton and the Binghamton Boys and Girls Clubs Foundation. He is also a former board member of the Binghamton Club and a former coach for the Johnson City Soccer Association.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

