Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Norwood Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWFL   US6695491075

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

(NWFL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:47:07 2023-03-16 pm EDT
29.18 USD   +1.85%
12:25pNorwood Financial : Wayne Bank Announces Addition to its Mortgage Team in Cooperstown
PU
10:42aNorwood Financial Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.29 per Share; Payable May 1 to Shareholders of Record on April 14
MT
09:12aNorwood Financial Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Announces Addition to its Mortgage Team in Cooperstown

03/16/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Honesdale, PA- Jim Donnelly, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda Rifanburg, to its Bank of Cooperstown team.

Rifanburg joins the Bank as a Mortgage Originator for the Otsego County market and will work out of the Cooperstown Community Office in Cooperstown, NY.

In her new role, Rifanburg will work closely with borrowers, and assist them with navigating through the mortgage loan process.

Mr. Donnelly stated, "We are so happy to welcome Amanda to our Bank of Cooperstown team. With deep roots in the community, she is committed to helping her customers achieve their dreams of home ownership."

Rifanburg has an associate degree and resides in Edmeston with her husband, Calvin, and their son.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

[Link][Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 16:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
12:25pNorwood Financial : Wayne Bank Announces Addition to its Mortgage Team in Cooperstown
PU
10:42aNorwood Financial Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.29 per Share; Payable May 1 to Shareho..
MT
09:12aNorwood Financial Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:15aNorwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
02/24Norwood Financial : Joseph J. Mahon Joins Wayne Bank's Commercial Lending Management Team
PU
02/22Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Craig Ciarrocchi to Bank Officer and Credit Analys..
PU
02/16Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Corissa O'Malley to Assistant Vice President and L..
PU
02/16Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Kayla Dixon to Assistant Vice President and Consum..
PU
02/15Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Ron DePasquale to Vice President and Security & Fa..
PU
02/08Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Annette Jurkowski to Vice President and Assistant ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,4 M - -
Net income 2021 24,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,55x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Norwood Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James O. Donnelly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Lance CFO, Secretary & Investor Relations Contact
Robert J. Mancuso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth A. Phillips Independent Director
Ralph A. Matergia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.-14.32%233
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.34%151 803
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.63%66 797
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.74%49 915
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.56%46 106
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.00%39 731