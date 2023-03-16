Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Announces Addition to its Mortgage Team in Cooperstown

Honesdale, PA- Jim Donnelly, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda Rifanburg, to its Bank of Cooperstown team.

Rifanburg joins the Bank as a Mortgage Originator for the Otsego County market and will work out of the Cooperstown Community Office in Cooperstown, NY.

In her new role, Rifanburg will work closely with borrowers, and assist them with navigating through the mortgage loan process.

Mr. Donnelly stated, "We are so happy to welcome Amanda to our Bank of Cooperstown team. With deep roots in the community, she is committed to helping her customers achieve their dreams of home ownership."

Rifanburg has an associate degree and resides in Edmeston with her husband, Calvin, and their son.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

