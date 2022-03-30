Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Gives the Gift of Financial Literacy to Monroe County Schools

March 29, 2022

Contact: Alan Dakey, Carolyn Shirk, or Jennifer Henderson | 570-975-5149

The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy, through Brighter Financial Futures, is proud to announce that thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Wayne Bank, all students in grades 3-12 can have full access to the Personal Finance Lab, free of charge. This world-class, web-based stock simulation platform and curriculum includes the Personal Budgeting Game, Online Learning with certifications in Personal Finance and Investing 101, plus the Stock Market Challenge. This cutting-edge, real-time stock market game is derived from Stock-Trak's University Platform, which is used in over 80% of the top business schools in the United States.

Essentially, we went from 2 ten-week stock games to 4 quarter semester and 2 full semester programs with competitions. The 4 quarter semester programs are held in early fall, late fall, early spring and late spring. Now students can learn by using the curriculum, courses, trading and the budget simulation. The platform provides lessons, assignments and grading for seamless teacher management, as well as the superior gamification of the Stock Market Challenge and the Personal Budgeting Program.

The competitions are held in the classroom, both county-wide and state-wide. The next big Stock Market Challenge and Personal Budgeting Competition begins on February 14th, and area schools can sign up at www.penncfl.org.

Wayne Bank has 30 Community Offices in two states and ten counties, including those operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands.

Employing more than 250 local people, the Bank offers a full line of products and services to meet the financial needs of consumers and businesses. Wayne Bank's outstanding business lending team is financing the commercial industries of the present day including local agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, independent retailers, and service firms.

Wayne Bank is also committed to providing the most advanced, secure, and user friendly bank technology, along with a knowledgeable staff and innovative tools to demonstrate how easy and accessible it is to use. This offers customers the convenience of banking from anywhere, combined with the comfort of personalized service from their local bank.

As a community bank, Wayne Bank is an integral part of both the local community and economy. Each year, the Bank contributes to hundreds of organizations throughout Pennsylvania and New York and Bank employees are passionate about helping their communities through event participation and service to local charities. By supporting the residents, businesses, schools, and charitable organizations who make our communities a better place to live, Wayne Bank is dedicated to reinvesting in the community and encouraging economic growth.

Although much has changed over the years, Wayne Bank has remained committed to the same mission and core values that were instated upon its founding. From the past to the present and into the future, Wayne Bank is Helping The Community Grow.

Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) is a 501(c)3 organization and approved by Pennsylvania's Department of Community & Economic Development as an Educational Improvement Organization. PennCFL sponsors financial competitions and entrepreneurial programs resulting in over 20,000 student registrations in Pennsylvania. Training and support are provided to hundreds of teachers.

Our mission is to provide K-12 students with economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life and professional success. We showcase exceptional talent from business, education and government.

Our entrepreneurship program, Dream-Learn-Pitch, allows students to learn through our online curriculum, at hybrid Dream, Learn and Pitch conferences or independently with their teachers. Students can upload their Elevator Pitch to win prizes up to $10,000 and additionally, up to $40,000 in college scholarships. See www.dreamlearnpitch.org for details.

Our goal is to be the leader in K-12 financial literacy and entrepreneurship education. For additional information, please contact PennCFL President Alan Dakey at ADakey@PennCFL.org or Vice President Carolyn Shirk at CShirk@PennCFL.org, call 570-975-5149, or visit us at DreamLearnPitch.org or PennCFL.org.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 30 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

