Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Annette Jurkowski to Vice President and Assistant BSA/Compliance Officer

Honesdale, PA - Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Annette Jurkowski to Vice President and Assistant BSA/Compliance Officer.

"Annette is very deserving of this promotion," remarked Mr. Donnelly. "She is an integral part of our compliance team and works hard every day to ensure that Wayne Bank's policies and procedures comply with current regulations and internal standards. This protects both the Bank and our customers."

Mrs. Jurkowski began her career with Wayne Bank in 1997 and has held positions in various departments including Wealth Management & Trust Services, Commercial Lending, and Finance. She holds an accounting degree from Bloomsburg University.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

