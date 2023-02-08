Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Norwood Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWFL   US6695491075

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

(NWFL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:06:50 2023-02-08 am EST
34.46 USD   +0.54%
09:37aNorwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Annette Jurkowski to Vice President and Assistant BSA/Compliance Officer
PU
02/01Norwood Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Annette Jurkowski to Vice President and Assistant BSA/Compliance Officer

02/08/2023 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Honesdale, PA - Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Annette Jurkowski to Vice President and Assistant BSA/Compliance Officer.

"Annette is very deserving of this promotion," remarked Mr. Donnelly. "She is an integral part of our compliance team and works hard every day to ensure that Wayne Bank's policies and procedures comply with current regulations and internal standards. This protects both the Bank and our customers."

Mrs. Jurkowski began her career with Wayne Bank in 1997 and has held positions in various departments including Wealth Management & Trust Services, Commercial Lending, and Finance. She holds an accounting degree from Bloomsburg University.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

[Link][Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 14:36:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
09:37aNorwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Annette Jurkowski to Vice President and Assistant ..
PU
02/01Norwood Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
01/27North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data -2-
DJ
01/27Norwood Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
01/27Norwood Financial Corp. Reports Net Charge-Off for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
01/27Norwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter And 2022 Fiscal Year
AQ
01/27Norwood Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December ..
CI
01/23Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Steven R. Daniels to Senior Vice President & Direc..
PU
01/23Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Vincent G. O'Bell to Executive Vice President & Ch..
PU
2022Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Supports the Wayne County YMCA
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,4 M - -
Net income 2021 24,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,55x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Norwood Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James O. Donnelly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Lance CFO, Secretary & Investor Relations Contact
Robert J. Mancuso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth A. Phillips Independent Director
Ralph A. Matergia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.2.48%279
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%148 118
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.51%71 993
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.45%53 262
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.39%52 525
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.11%42 878