Norwood Financial Corp is a holding company for Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an independent community bank with about 15 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and 14 offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Bank offers a variety of personal and business credit services and trust and investment products and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in each of the communities that the Bank serves. The Bank serves the northeastern Pennsylvania counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna and Luzerne and, to a much lesser extent, Susquehanna County in addition to the New York counties of Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates. The Bank operates automated teller machines at twenty-nine branch facilities plus one machine at an off-site location. The Bank operates a Wealth Management/Trust Department which provides estate planning, investment management and financial planning.

Sector Banks