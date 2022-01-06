Log in
    NWFL   US6695491075

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

(NWFL)
Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Kim Gola to Assistant Vice President

01/06/2022
Honesdale, PA - Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Gola to Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Underwriter.

"I am so happy to announce this promotion," remarked Mr. Critelli. "Kim's expertise and dedication have made her an integral part of our consumer lending team as we continue to grow and expand. She is very deserving of this special recognition."

Mrs. Gola joined Wayne Bank in 2013 and has held several titles during her tenure including Assistant Community Office Manager and Retail Loan Processing Representative. She resides in Honesdale with her husband, Mark, and two dogs, Roxy and Max.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 30 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 20:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
