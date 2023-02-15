Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Ron DePasquale to Vice President and Security & Facilities Officer

Honesdale, PA - Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ron DePasquale to Vice President and Security & Facilities Officer.

"Ron serves a vital role at Wayne Bank, maintaining all of our facilities and properties," remarked Mr. Donnelly. "He works closely with executive management, vendors, and contractors to oversee our daily maintenance, security, and functionality. He has been with the Bank for twenty-five years and is well-deserving of this promotion."

Mr. DePasquale has been with Wayne Bank since 1998 and currently serves as the Facilities and Security Officer. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea for 18 months. Mr. DePasquale also holds a degree in Business Management from East Stroudsburg University and enjoys playing pool in several leagues.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

