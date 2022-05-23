Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Norwood Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWFL   US6695491075

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

(NWFL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 02:28:35 pm EDT
26.52 USD   -0.79%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL : Wayne Bank Promotes Victoria Johannes to Deposit Operations Supervisor
PU
NORWOOD FINANCIAL : James O. Donnelly Joins Wayne Bank as President & CEO
PU
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Victoria Johannes to Deposit Operations Supervisor

05/23/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
Honesdale, PA - James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Victoria ("Vicki") Johannes to Bank Officer and Deposit Operations Supervisor.

Mr. Donnelly noted, "Vicki's considerable experience and effective leadership keeps our Deposit Operations department running efficiently. Her dedication to both our organization and the local community makes her an integral part of our team, and well-deserving of this promotion."

Mrs. Johannes joined Wayne Bank in 2021 as a Deposit Operations Specialist. She has held several titles during her 29-year career in banking and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bloomsburg University. Mrs. Johannes is also a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association's Advance School of Banking and has volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County for ten years, serving as Treasurer since 2016. She resides in Honesdale with her husband, Pat, and has three grown children and one grandchild. Mrs. Johannes enjoys baking in her spare time.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

Click below for a PDF, Word or TXT version of this news release. Click the photo icon for a larger image of the photo above.

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 17:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,4 M - -
Net income 2021 24,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,55x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 89,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James O. Donnelly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Lance CFO, Secretary & Investor Relations Contact
Lewis J. Critelli Chairman
Robert J. Mancuso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth A. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.2.85%218
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 683
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.7.86%72 143
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%62 167
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.41%61 116
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.98%52 240