Norwood Financial : Wayne Bank Promotes Victoria Johannes to Deposit Operations Supervisor

Honesdale, PA - James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Victoria ("Vicki") Johannes to Bank Officer and Deposit Operations Supervisor.

Mr. Donnelly noted, "Vicki's considerable experience and effective leadership keeps our Deposit Operations department running efficiently. Her dedication to both our organization and the local community makes her an integral part of our team, and well-deserving of this promotion."

Mrs. Johannes joined Wayne Bank in 2021 as a Deposit Operations Specialist. She has held several titles during her 29-year career in banking and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bloomsburg University. Mrs. Johannes is also a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association's Advance School of Banking and has volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County for ten years, serving as Treasurer since 2016. She resides in Honesdale with her husband, Pat, and has three grown children and one grandchild. Mrs. Johannes enjoys baking in her spare time.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 29 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York State, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

