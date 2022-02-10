Norwood : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Norwood Systems Limited

ABN 15 062 959 540

Name of Director Mr Paul Ostergaard Date of last notice 22 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest 1. Ostergaard Family Trust (Trustee & (including registered holder) Beneficiary) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 10 February 2022 No. of securities held prior to change 1. Ostergaard Family Trust 12,590,460 ordinary Shares 2. Ocean Broadband Ltd 2,647,480 ordinary shares 3. Netwealth Investments Limited <> Services a/c> (Chill Cast Super Fund a/c) 4,934,409 ordinary shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares