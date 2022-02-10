Norwood : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
Name of entity Norwood Systems Limited
ABN 15 062 959 540
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Paul Ostergaard
Date of last notice
22 January 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
1. Ostergaard Family Trust (Trustee &
(including registered holder)
Beneficiary)
Date of change
10 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
1. Ostergaard Family Trust
12,590,460 ordinary Shares
2. Ocean Broadband Ltd
2,647,480 ordinary shares
3. Netwealth Investments Limited <>
Services a/c> (Chill Cast Super Fund a/c)
4,934,409 ordinary shares
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
12,500,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$0.024 per share
No. of securities held after change
Ostergaard Family Trust
1.
25,090,460 ordinary Shares
Ocean Broadband Ltd
2.
2,647,480 ordinary shares
Netwealth Investments Limited
a/c> (Chill Cast Super Fund a/c)
3.
4,934,409 ordinary shares
Nature of change
Conversion of Convertible Notes of the value of
(if issued securities)
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
n/a
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
n/a
provided?
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Norwood Systems Limited
ABN
15 062 959 540
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Dr John Tarrant
Date of last notice
4 February 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
-
(including registered holder)
Date of change
8 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
1. Balmain Resources Pty Ltd
(Sole Director and Sole Shareholder)
12,851,631 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Class
Unquoted Options exercisable at 2.4 cents
expiring 08/02/2025
Number acquired
5,000,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$29,441 valued based on Black & Scholes
No. of securities held after change
1. Balmain Resources Pty Ltd
(Sole Director and Sole Shareholder)
12,851,631 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
2. Dr John Tarrant
5,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at
2.4 cents expiring 08/02/2025
Nature of change
Off-market allotment in accordance with
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
