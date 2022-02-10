Log in
    NOR   AU000000NOR1

NORWOOD SYSTEMS LIMITED

(NOR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09 08:48:09 pm
0.014 AUD   --.--%
01:20aNORWOOD : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
PU
02/09NORWOOD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NOR
PU
02/09NORWOOD : Application for quotation of securities - NOR
PU
Norwood : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Norwood Systems Limited

ABN 15 062 959 540

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Paul Ostergaard

Date of last notice

22 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1. Ostergaard Family Trust (Trustee &

(including registered holder)

Beneficiary)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

10 February 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

1. Ostergaard Family Trust

12,590,460 ordinary Shares

2. Ocean Broadband Ltd

2,647,480 ordinary shares

3. Netwealth Investments Limited <>

Services a/c> (Chill Cast Super Fund a/c)

4,934,409 ordinary shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

12,500,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$0.024 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Ostergaard Family Trust

1.

25,090,460 ordinary Shares

Ocean Broadband Ltd

2.

2,647,480 ordinary shares

Netwealth Investments Limited

a/c> (Chill Cast Super Fund a/c)

3.

4,934,409 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Conversion of Convertible Notes of the value of

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

$300,000 approved at the AGM held on 31-Jan

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

2022

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

n/a

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

n/a

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Norwood Systems Limited

ABN

15 062 959 540

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dr John Tarrant

Date of last notice

4 February 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

-

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

8 February 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

1. Balmain Resources Pty Ltd

(Sole Director and Sole Shareholder)

12,851,631 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Class

Unquoted Options exercisable at 2.4 cents

expiring 08/02/2025

Number acquired

5,000,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$29,441 valued based on Black & Scholes

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

methodology being for reasonable non-

valuation

executive director remuneration

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1. Balmain Resources Pty Ltd

(Sole Director and Sole Shareholder)

12,851,631 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2. Dr John Tarrant

5,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at

2.4 cents expiring 08/02/2025

Nature of change

Off-market allotment in accordance with

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

shareholder approval obtained 31-Jan 2022

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Norwood Systems Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
