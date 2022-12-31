Advanced search
    NZC   CA66976U1049

NORZINC LTD.

(NZC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:50 2022-12-15 pm EST
0.0300 CAD   -.--%
12/13NorZinc Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement
MT
12/13NorZinc Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement
AQ
12/13Resource Capital Fund VI L.P., a fund managed by RCF Management, LLC completed the acquisition of the remaining 51.69% stake in NorZinc Ltd..
CI
NorZinc : Corporate Presentation – December 2022

12/31/2022 | 06:58pm EST
Prairie Creek

Canada's Next High-Grade Silver- Zinc-Lead Mine, Path to Production

Corporate Presentation

December 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary Statement

For the full details of the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and further information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, and risks associated with the results of the PEA, the mineral resource estimate included therein, and other technical information, please refer to the complete Technical Report entitled, "Prairie Creek NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment", filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The EBITDA projections summarized in this presentation are not measures recognized under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on the Canadian Zinc Corporation's (the "Company", the "Registrant", "NorZinc" or "NZC") current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by it. We use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "project," "believe," "plan," "intend," "seek," should," "estimate," "future" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Statements about the Company's planned/proposed Prairie Creek Project operations, which includes future mine grades and recoveries; the Company's plans for further exploration at the Prairie Creek Project and other exploration properties; future cost estimates pertaining to further development of the Prairie Creek Project and items such as long-term environmental reclamation obligations; financings and the expected use of proceeds thereof; the completion of financings and other transactions; the outlook for future prices of zinc, lead and silver; the impact to the Company of future accounting standards and discussion of risks and uncertainties around the Company's business are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, the Company's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Information relating to the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits is deemed to be forward-looking information. The reliability of such information is affected by, among other things, uncertainty involving geology of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of their size or composition; uncertainty of projections relating to costs of production or estimates of market prices for the mineral; the possibility of delays in mining activities; changes in plans with respect to exploration, development projects or capital expenditures; and various other risks including those relating to health, safety and environmental matters.

The Company cautions that the list of factors set forth above is not exhaustive. Some of the risks, uncertainties and other factors which negatively affect the reliability of forward-looking information are discussed in the Company's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including its most recent Annual Report, quarterly reports, material change reports and press releases, and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In particular, your attention is directed to the risks detailed herein concerning some of the important risk factors that may affect its business, results of operations and financial conditions. You should carefully consider those risks, in addition to the other information in this presentation and in the Company's other filings and the various public disclosures before making any business or investment decisions involving the Company and its securities.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or any other information contained or referenced in this presentation to reflect future events and circumstances for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, any forecasts or guidance provided by the Company are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management as at the date of this Presentation and, accordingly, they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such projections if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

NorZinc Company Overview

A D VA N C I N G T H E P R A I R I E C R E E K P R O J E C T

World Class Project

  • Large and high-grade deposit, with mineralization demonstrating significant potential for expansion
  • Compelling economics demonstrated in PEA based on 2,400 tpd over 20-year mine life

Low-Risk Jurisdiction

  • Located in Northwest Territories Canada
  • Project has long history with local communities

Experienced Leadership in Key Areas

  • NorZinc management experienced in financing and developing projects
  • RCF has significant technical experience and balance sheet to support development

Strong & Comprehensive CSR Approach

  • Established relationships with key permitting governing bodies
  • Project's longevity and relevance within the community mitigates uncertainties

Real Near-Term Potential

  • Shovel ready, all major mining permits received and in final stages of permitting for Phase 1 of access road
  • Feasibility Study work underway

Prairie Creek Project

C A N A D A' S N E X T H I G H - G R A D E Z I N C - S I LV E R - L E A D M I N E

Project Overview

Large and high-gradezinc-silver-lead deposit

  • 9.8 Mt of M&I Resources at 22.7% ZnEq
  • 6.4 Mt of Inferred Resources at 24.1% ZnEq

Superior Geology

  • Consists of 3 sulphide mineralization styles
  • Consistent ore body ideal for long hole stoping

Robust Economics

  • US$299M NPV and avg EBITDA US$123M over 20-year mine life
  • Strong free cashflow

Established History & Infrastructure

  • C$64M Cadillac Mine built in 1980 with completed 1000tpd mill
  • Project has a long history in region and with local communities

Readily Saleable Concentrates

  • MOU signed with Boliden and Korea Zinc for zinc concentrates
  • Silver-richlead concentrate

Recent Achievements

A F R E S H A P P R O A C H TO A L O N G S TA N D I N G P R O J E C T

ü

Receipt of full permits for for construction of Phase 1 f the All-Season Road (the PWR)

ü

Major permitting progress - Full new mining permits received for 2,400tpd mine expansion

(Land Use Permit and Water License)

ü Transport Corridor Benefits Agreement signed with Acho Dene Koe First Nation

ü Environmental Agreement signed with Naha Dehe Dene Band and the Liidlii Kue First Nation Band

ü 2,400 tpd expansion amendment mining license proceeded without an Environmental Assessment and draft licenses in public comment phase

ü Final IBA signed with Lidlii Kue First Nation (Road Benefit Agreement) ü MOU signed with Parks Canada (valid for 5 years)

ü MOU signed with Boliden to significantly increase zinc concentrate offtake

ü Base metal markets showing exceptional strength in short term with positive long-term fundamentals ü Management team focus - finance/build/operate

ü Critical metals for Canada and USA - zinc added to Canada's critical mineral list (Mar 2021) and USA (Nov 2021)

"The 31 critical minerals on Canada's list are used to develop clean technologies, from solar panels to EV batteries. They're all essential to lowering emissions, increasing our competitiveness, and strengthening our energy security. Canada's list signals to investors where Canada will focus and where

Canada will lead. Critical minerals will get us to net-zero." Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, March 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NorZinc Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 23:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
