NorZinc Company Overview
A D VA N C I N G T H E P R A I R I E C R E E K P R O J E C T
World Class Project
- Large and high-grade deposit, with mineralization demonstrating significant potential for expansion
- Compelling economics demonstrated in PEA based on 2,400 tpd over 20-year mine life
Low-Risk Jurisdiction
- Located in Northwest Territories Canada with a long history with local communities
- All major permitting milestones completed with governing bodies
Experienced Leadership in Key Areas
- NorZinc management experienced in financing and developing projects
- RCF has significant technical experience and balance sheet to support development
Strong & Comprehensive CSR Approach
- Established relationships with key permitting governing bodies
- Project's longevity and relevance within the community mitigates uncertainties
Real Near-Term Potential
- Shovel ready, all major mining permits received and construction of Phase 1 of access road completed
- Final Phase 2 of access road construction and Feasibility Study work underway
Prairie Creek Project
C A N A D A' S N E X T H I G H - G R A D E Z I N C - S I LV E R - L E A D M I N E
Project Overview
Large and high-gradezinc-silver-lead deposit
- 9.8 Mt of M&I Resources at 22.7% ZnEq
- 6.4 Mt of Inferred Resources at 24.1% ZnEq
Superior Geology
- Consists of 3 sulphide mineralization styles
- Consistent ore body ideal for long hole stoping
Robust Economics
• US$299M NPV and avg EBITDA US$123M over 20-year mine life
• Strong free cashflow
Established History & Infrastructure
- C$64M Cadillac Mine built in 1980 with completed 1000tpd mill
- Project has a long history in region and with local communities
- Purchase of Wolverine Mill and Power Plant complete
Readily Saleable Concentrates
- MOU with Boliden for zinc concentrates and in discussion with additional purchasers
- • Silver-rich lead concentrate
Recent Achievements
A F R E S H A P P R O A C H TO A L O N G S TA N D I N G P R O J E C T
- Strategic purchase of Wolverine Mine mill and power plant mitigates financing and construction risk
- Strengthened leadership team with addition of 2 Directors and CFO with Northern building and financing experience
- Construction of Phase 1 of All-Season Access Road ("ASR") complete, permitting commenced for final Phase 2
- Receipt of full permits for for construction of Phase 1 of the ASR
- Major permitting progress - Full new mining permits received for 2,400tpd mine expansion
- Transport Corridor Benefits Agreement signed with Acho Dene Koe First Nation
- Environmental Agreement signed with Naha Dehe Dene Band and the Liidlii Kue First Nation Band
- 2,400 tpd expansion amendment mining license proceeded without an Environmental Assessment Final IBA signed with Lidlii Kue First Nation (Road Benefit Agreement)
- MOU signed with Parks Canada (valid for 5 years)
- MOU signed with Boliden to significantly increase zinc concentrate offtake
- Base metal markets showing exceptional strength in short term with positive long-term fundamentals
- Management team focus - finance/build/operate
- Critical metals for Canada and USA - zinc added to Canada's critical mineral list (Mar 2021) and USA (Nov 2021)
