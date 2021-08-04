NOS SGPS S A : 03-08-21 - New NOS TV App offers the best television experience and 10GB of net

PRESS RELEASE

03/08/2021

NEW NOS TV APP OFFERS THE BEST TELEVISION EXPERIENCE AND 10GB OF NET

The NOS TV App has been upgraded and now offers faster and smoother navigation

New design, new areas and zapping by topic ensure a superior TV experience

To mark the launch, the NOS TV App is offering 10GB of internet to users

NOS, focused on delivering the most advanced and complete entertainment experience to its customers, has entirely restructured the NOS TV App, offering an even better TV experience than last year, inside and outside the home.

Designed with the mission of delivering to customers the content that they want to watch, when and where they want and in a simple way, this app now has a new design and offers an even faster, smoother and more intuitive navigation experience.

With more than 1.4 million downloads for Android and iOS since its launch, the NOS TV App has evolved technologically and has now been totally upgraded with new functionalities such as:

A personalized experience made possible by the "MyTV" area, which allows user s to quickly access the last contents they watched and programs that they have not finished;

A new zapping function by topic, making searching easier: users simply have to choose a topic such as sport or films and series for all subject channels to be brought together ;

A new channels area, with a focus on what is being transmitted live, rapid access to the last channel visited and a filter by channel, allowing users to immediately see the contents that they want;

A reworked experience, including now a menu at the top of the screen and vertical navigation.

To mark the launch of the new version on the NOS TV App this summer, NOS is offering 10GB of data to its users. To take advantage of the offer, valid for all TV customers with a Mobile card, all they have to do is to login to the NOS TV App and watch one of the available contents between the 3 rd and the 16th of August. The offer can be later activated on the NOS App, where users choose the mobile number to be linked to the 10GB offer.

Creating NOS TV

Designed and developed from scratch by NOS Innovation, the NOS TV Application is available for NOS TV customers. 100 live TV channels can be accessed, as well as recordings (manual and automatic), the Video club and the NOS Play streaming service, anywhere. Customers with the NOS 4, NOS 5 packages have 25GB of free traffic per month and per mobile card to use on the NOS TV App, where and when they want.