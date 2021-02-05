Log in
NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
NOS SGPS S A : 05-02-21 - NOS informs on Qualified Shareholding of Norges Bank

02/05/2021 | 12:03pm EST
NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(Public Company)

Registered Offices: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande, parish of Lumiar

1600-404 Lisbon

Registration number before the Companies Registrar of Lisbon and tax payer number

504 453 513

Registered Share Capital: EUR 5,151,613.80

Qualified Shareholding

Lisbon 05 February 2021 Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 17 of the Portuguese

NONO the qualified shareholding announcements below

from Norges Bank.

This information is also available on NOS

www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 05 February 2021

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

ANNOUNCEMENT DISCLOSED ON 04 FEBRUARY 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 389 M 1 671 M 1 671 M
Net income 2020 79,3 M 95,4 M 95,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 195 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 10,5%
Capitalization 1 398 M 1 674 M 1 682 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NOS, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,32 €
Last Close Price 2,73 €
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.-4.48%1 674
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.74%228 175
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.90%120 073
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.61%92 900
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.27%86 878
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.42%60 090
