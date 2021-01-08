NOS SGPS S A : 08-01-21 - NOS informs on resignation of Non Executive Board Member

NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon
Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
and Corporation no. 504 453 513
ANNOUNCEMENT
Translation of the Portuguese Original
(In the event of any discrepancy, Portuguese Original shall prevail)
Lisbon, 08 January 2021 (Portuguese Securities Market Commission) Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs that António Lobão Teles has notified the company of his resignation as member of the Board of Directors of NOS, SGPS, S.A.
This information is also available on N Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.
Lisbon, 08 January 2021
Contacts
Maria João Carrapato
Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability
Email: ir@nos.pt
Tel.: +351 21 782 4725
Fax: +351 21 782 4735
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Nos SGPS SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 22:35:01 UTC