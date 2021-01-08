NOS SGPS S A : 08-01-21 - NOS informs on resignation of Non Executive Board Member

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNOUNCEMENT

Translation of the Portuguese Original

(In the event of any discrepancy, Portuguese Original shall prevail)

Lisbon, 08 January 2021 (Portuguese Securities Market Commission) Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs that António Lobão Teles has notified the company of his resignation as member of the Board of Directors of NOS, SGPS, S.A.

This information is also available on N Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 08 January 2021

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735