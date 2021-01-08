Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  NOS, SGPS, S.A.    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOS SGPS S A : 08-01-21 - NOS informs on resignation of Non Executive Board Member

01/08/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNOUNCEMENT

Translation of the Portuguese Original

(In the event of any discrepancy, Portuguese Original shall prevail)

Lisbon, 08 January 2021 (Portuguese Securities Market Commission) Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs that António Lobão Teles has notified the company of his resignation as member of the Board of Directors of NOS, SGPS, S.A.

This information is also available on N Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 08 January 2021

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 22:35:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOS, SGPS, S.A.
05:36pNOS SGPS S A : 08-01-21 - NOS informs on resignation of Non Executive Board Memb..
PU
2020NOS SGPS S A : 17-12-20 - NOS informs on NOS 2019-2024 Bonds Interest Payment
PU
2020NOS SGPS S A : 14-12-20 - NOS in partnership with Google Cloud supports digital ..
PU
2020NOS SGPS S A : 14-12-20 - NOS in partnership with Google Cloud support digital b..
PU
2020NOS SGPS S A : 16-12-20 - NOS informs on 100 million euro sustainable finance tr..
PU
2020RTL S A : Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas
RE
2020NOS, SGPS, S.A. : Infos Business
CO
2020NOS SGPS S A : 30-11-20 - NOS informs on 9M20 Consolidated Management Report
PU
2020Portugal's main telcos sign up for 5G auction amid legal dispute
RE
2020Portugal to launch 5G auctions this month in face of legal challenges
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 389 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
Net income 2020 81,2 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 214 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 9,39%
Capitalization 1 563 M 1 914 M 1 910 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NOS, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,33 €
Last Close Price 3,05 €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.7.49%1 930
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.92%242 203
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.80%125 875
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.69%98 178
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.64%89 319
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.94%57 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ