NOS SGPS S A : 11-01-23 - NOS SGPS, SA informs on NOS 2019-2024 bonds interest payment
|Analyst Recommendations on NOS, SGPS, S.A.
|Sales 2022
|
1 516 M
1 628 M
1 628 M
|Net income 2022
|
168 M
181 M
181 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 468 M
1 576 M
1 576 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|12,0x
|Yield 2022
|7,48%
|Capitalization
|
1 997 M
2 145 M
2 145 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,28x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 373
|Free-Float
|36,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|3,91 €
|Average target price
|3,92 €
|Spread / Average Target
|0,25%