Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. NOS, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOS   PTZON0AM0006

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(NOS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:09 2023-01-11 am EST
3.906 EUR    0.00%
2022The best and worst performing indexes of 2022
MS
2022Nos Sgps S A : 21-12-22 - NOS SGPS, SA informs on NOS 2019-2024 bonds interest payment
PU
2022Nos Sgps S A : 19-12-22 - NOS is among the top four Portuguese companies in the fight against climate change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOS SGPS S A : 11-01-23 - NOS SGPS, SA informs on NOS 2019-2024 bonds interest payment

01/11/2023 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

586.755555555555

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 17:46:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NOS, SGPS, S.A.
2022The best and worst performing indexes of 2022
MS
2022Nos Sgps S A : 21-12-22 - NOS SGPS, SA informs on NOS 2019-2024 bonds interest payment
PU
2022Nos Sgps S A : 19-12-22 - NOS is among the top four Portuguese companies in the fight agai..
PU
2022Nos Sgps S A : 13-12-22 - NOS informs on announcement received from its shareholder Sonaec..
PU
2022Nos Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs on announcement received from its shareholder Sonaecom, SG..
PU
2022Nos Sgps S A : 11-11-22 - NOS informs on 9M22 Consolidated Management Report
PU
2022NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2022Nos Sgps S A : 24-10-22 - Quality of services leverages NOS' growth in the third quarter
PU
2022Transcript : NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
2022Nos Sgps S A : informs on 3Q22 Consolidated Earnings Announcement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOS, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 516 M 1 628 M 1 628 M
Net income 2022 168 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 1 468 M 1 576 M 1 576 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 7,48%
Capitalization 1 997 M 2 145 M 2 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 373
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NOS, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,91 €
Average target price 3,92 €
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ângelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério Non-Executive Chairman
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOS, SGPS, S.A.3.22%2 145
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.00%176 182
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.80%145 549
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.15%106 648
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.75%96 282
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.48%58 134